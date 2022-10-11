'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
The Love Connection: 7 things you should have in your handbag on every first date
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Leigh Joy Mansel-Pleydell
Today at 22:05
Entrepreneurship Feature: Side Hustles - A learning app for Women Entrepreneurs
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Silas Matlala - GIBS Faculty in Marketing and Entrepreneur
Thato Ntshona - GIBS Entrepreneurship Development Academy Marketing Manager
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Are company support structures for employees effective? Clement Manyethela speaks to career coach Lesego Kwinika about employee wellbeing and concerns employees should be aware of. 11 October 2022 4:54 PM
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg. 11 October 2022 4:36 PM
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue' In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Atto... 11 October 2022 4:29 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed? In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made... 11 October 2022 11:52 AM
'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC ActionSA Founder, Herman Mashaba, speaks to Clement Manyathela about the launch of ActionSA's consultative dialogue with Gauteng r... 11 October 2022 11:24 AM
Zuma’s private prosecution against journalist postponed until early 2023 The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's appliaction to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside by t... 10 October 2022 6:23 PM
View all Politics
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President! - Berries ZA If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA cha... 11 October 2022 6:08 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
Sanlam looking to acquire major stake in Medscheme owner AfroCentric Sanlam says the deal would allow it to provide a "more holistic" product offering including medical aid, health insurance and admi... 11 October 2022 5:08 PM
View all Business
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg. 11 October 2022 4:36 PM
'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism' Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people. 11 October 2022 2:54 PM
Exploring different forms of de-stressing outside of traditional therapy As end-of-year fatigue begins to tighten its grip, most people are looking for non-traditional ways to unwind and de-stress. 11 October 2022 2:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
View all Sport
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. 11 October 2022 7:32 AM
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge. 10 October 2022 9:12 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 5:14 PM
View all Africa
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 11:52 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'

11 October 2022 1:30 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
IPID
SAPS
South African Police Service
Eldred de Klerk
policing
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.

Clarence Ford interviews Eldred de Klerk, a senior policing specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) found guilty of rape by oversight body IPID are being let off with written warnings and suspended salaries, according to a report by Sunday Times.

IPID recommended prosecution for only 64 of 99 police officers charged with rape.

Policing experts warn that the accountability of Saps has reached an all-time low.

FILE: SAPS members. Picture: © ruramos/123rf.com
FILE: SAPS members. Picture: © ruramos/123rf.com

The police have a culture… of routinely opting to deal with cases internally, often amounting to a slap on the wrist...

Eldred de Klerk, senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

In the past year, 5269 criminal cases were reported to Ipid, including 963 in the Western Cape.

Saps has eroded over the last 15 years, according to De Klerk.

The police are no different to what’s happening at any of the state-owned entities or hospitals…

Eldred de Klerk, senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

De Klerk is advocating for a “professional, competent police service that has integrity and upholds the law.”

But the police… treat citizens as if we’re the enemy…

Eldred de Klerk, senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

De Klerk says do face a number of challenges.

Police have no work-life balance. They’re not being led properly. Their supervisors don’t care for them… People are doing everything they can to get out of uniform and sit behind a desk…

Eldred de Klerk, senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Ford interviewed De Klerk – scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'




11 October 2022 1:30 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
IPID
SAPS
South African Police Service
Eldred de Klerk
policing
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

More from Local

FILE: Conflict in the workplace. Picture: Pexels

Are company support structures for employees effective?

11 October 2022 4:54 PM

Clement Manyethela speaks to career coach Lesego Kwinika about employee wellbeing and concerns employees should be aware of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate

11 October 2022 4:36 PM

Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peshkov/123rf.com

Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'

11 October 2022 4:29 PM

In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma checks his phone while at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Clement Manyathela's open line: Red Bull's money breach & 'moving beyond Zuma'

11 October 2022 12:57 PM

The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's application to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Sam Mhangwani presents: All roads lead to Moretele Park 2022 tribute concert

11 October 2022 12:42 PM

One of the biggest outdoor picnic festivals in South Africa has returned in 2022 after a two-year break

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary

SA's under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary sets sights on new world record

11 October 2022 12:11 PM

Mental health advocate Amber Fillary's announcement of her latest record attempt coincides with World Mental Health Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?

11 October 2022 11:52 AM

In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Mind your manners: Woman asks huge baboon to 'please' leave hotel room

11 October 2022 11:43 AM

"Please go...udl'ushukela?" - The video show the sugar-eating baboon obeying the woman's request that it leave her room.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC

11 October 2022 11:24 AM

ActionSA Founder, Herman Mashaba, speaks to Clement Manyathela about the launch of ActionSA's consultative dialogue with Gauteng residents on the future of coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa, acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the newly sworn-in ministers and deputy ministers at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on 6 August 2021. Picture: GCIS

The (state-provided) perks of being a Cabinet member

11 October 2022 10:03 AM

The perks that executive members of the state garner through the ministerial handbook have come under fire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

@ mangostar/123rf.com

Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind

11 October 2022 5:23 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ poppypix/123rf.com

SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding

10 October 2022 2:55 PM

After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pjirawat/123rf.com

New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA

7 October 2022 11:52 AM

The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Showmax's 'Blood Psalms'. Picture: Supplied

'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp

7 October 2022 11:11 AM

Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wavemovies/123rf

Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business

6 October 2022 8:39 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OPINION: Can South Africa start over?

6 October 2022 9:01 AM

Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa

6 October 2022 3:57 AM

It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in Luno crypto educational campaign posted on YouTube

Siya Kolisi's the face of a cryptocurrency educational campaign - does it work?

5 October 2022 4:17 PM

An ad expert says a billboard featuring Kolisi's face and Luno branding doesn't promote any meaningful messaging to people passing it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Buddy, the talking dog, from Toyota SA's 'We’re Back!' campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage

4 October 2022 8:24 PM

Toyota brought back an old South African favourite after announcing its Durban plant is back up and running.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making

4 October 2022 5:12 PM

Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems' explores a different way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Are company support structures for employees effective?

Local

Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'

Business Local

'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

SA students in Russia face possible expulsion and eviction

11 October 2022 8:21 PM

SA students in Russia face possible expulsion and eviction

11 October 2022 8:21 PM

Protesting Transnet workers in CT: We’ll return to work after getting fair offer

11 October 2022 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA