'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'
Clarence Ford interviews Eldred de Klerk, a senior policing specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.
Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) found guilty of rape by oversight body IPID are being let off with written warnings and suspended salaries, according to a report by Sunday Times.
IPID recommended prosecution for only 64 of 99 police officers charged with rape.
Policing experts warn that the accountability of Saps has reached an all-time low.
The police have a culture… of routinely opting to deal with cases internally, often amounting to a slap on the wrist...Eldred de Klerk, senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
In the past year, 5269 criminal cases were reported to Ipid, including 963 in the Western Cape.
Saps has eroded over the last 15 years, according to De Klerk.
The police are no different to what’s happening at any of the state-owned entities or hospitals…Eldred de Klerk, senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
De Klerk is advocating for a “professional, competent police service that has integrity and upholds the law.”
But the police… treat citizens as if we’re the enemy…Eldred de Klerk, senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
De Klerk says do face a number of challenges.
Police have no work-life balance. They’re not being led properly. Their supervisors don’t care for them… People are doing everything they can to get out of uniform and sit behind a desk…Eldred de Klerk, senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Ford interviewed De Klerk – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'
More from Local
Are company support structures for employees effective?
Clement Manyethela speaks to career coach Lesego Kwinika about employee wellbeing and concerns employees should be aware of.Read More
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate
Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.Read More
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'
In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.Read More
Clement Manyathela's open line: Red Bull's money breach & 'moving beyond Zuma'
The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's application to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside.Read More
Sam Mhangwani presents: All roads lead to Moretele Park 2022 tribute concert
One of the biggest outdoor picnic festivals in South Africa has returned in 2022 after a two-year breakRead More
SA's under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary sets sights on new world record
Mental health advocate Amber Fillary's announcement of her latest record attempt coincides with World Mental Health Day.Read More
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?
In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.Read More
[WATCH] Mind your manners: Woman asks huge baboon to 'please' leave hotel room
"Please go...udl'ushukela?" - The video show the sugar-eating baboon obeying the woman's request that it leave her room.Read More
'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC
ActionSA Founder, Herman Mashaba, speaks to Clement Manyathela about the launch of ActionSA's consultative dialogue with Gauteng residents on the future of coalitions.Read More
More from Opinion
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.Read More
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding
After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.Read More
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.Read More
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp
Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.Read More
OPINION: Can South Africa start over?
Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa
It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Siya Kolisi's the face of a cryptocurrency educational campaign - does it work?
An ad expert says a billboard featuring Kolisi's face and Luno branding doesn't promote any meaningful messaging to people passing it.Read More
[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage
Toyota brought back an old South African favourite after announcing its Durban plant is back up and running.Read More