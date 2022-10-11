Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate
Justin Bonello, a South Africa chef, writer, television personality, producer and former judge of the Ultimate Braai Master series invited people to come to the Cederberg to enjoy some peace and quiet and away from the busy rushed life of the city.
It's one of those places that is free from stimulation pollution, it's one of the historic farmsteads - it's right at the backside of the Cederberg and I feel very privileged and lucky to be the custodian, not only of the farm but of the surrounds as well. It's right in the heart of the Cederberg wilderness. It got 150 years of history in the farm and my kitchen...Justin Bonello on CapeTalk - Lunch with Pippa Hudson
The Red Cederberg is an accommodation located just 3 km's past Matjiesriver in the Western Cape. There is no electricity, meaning your peace will not be disturbed. This will allow for the person visiting to spend time with their selves as they rejuvenate and relax, and you can also enjoy stargazing and a well-prepared gourmet.
The gourmet meals are prepared on a fire with the idea of taking the visitor back in time. They can make their own orange juice in the morning and grind their own coffee.
If you are a person looking for an escape or a place to relax without any distraction or being rushed, Justin Bonello invites you to come to the Red Cederberg for an experience that will have you feeling at ease and spiritually happy.
I want to take you back in time when food was ritual... I want you to learn how to breathe again...Justin Bonello commented during Lunch with Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk
To hear more of this interview, scroll up for the audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate
More from Lifestyle
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.Read More
'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism'
Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people.Read More
Exploring different forms of de-stressing outside of traditional therapy
As end-of-year fatigue begins to tighten its grip, most people are looking for non-traditional ways to unwind and de-stress.Read More
Sam Mhangwani presents: All roads lead to Moretele Park 2022 tribute concert
One of the biggest outdoor picnic festivals in South Africa has returned in 2022 after a two-year breakRead More
Kim Engelbrecht on Emmy-nominated role - 'Complete immersion really helped me'
SA actress and presenter, Kim Engelbrecht, has been nominated for an International Emmy Award for her role in M-Net's crime thriller, 'Reyka'.Read More
Author launches junior driving manual for kids to ensure better road safety
The junior handbook aims to equip young people with basic knowledge of the rules of the road, road signs, and the different career paths in the automotive industry.Read More
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding
After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.Read More
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?
The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise.Read More
How to make sure you don't knock an animal down while driving
The World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day brings attention to the global problems of animal-vehicle collisions while also promoting solutions that can help reduce roadkill and animal injury on the road.Read More
More from Local
Are company support structures for employees effective?
Clement Manyethela speaks to career coach Lesego Kwinika about employee wellbeing and concerns employees should be aware of.Read More
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'
In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.Read More
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'
Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.Read More
Clement Manyathela's open line: Red Bull's money breach & 'moving beyond Zuma'
The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's application to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside.Read More
Sam Mhangwani presents: All roads lead to Moretele Park 2022 tribute concert
One of the biggest outdoor picnic festivals in South Africa has returned in 2022 after a two-year breakRead More
SA's under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary sets sights on new world record
Mental health advocate Amber Fillary's announcement of her latest record attempt coincides with World Mental Health Day.Read More
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?
In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.Read More
[WATCH] Mind your manners: Woman asks huge baboon to 'please' leave hotel room
"Please go...udl'ushukela?" - The video show the sugar-eating baboon obeying the woman's request that it leave her room.Read More
'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC
ActionSA Founder, Herman Mashaba, speaks to Clement Manyathela about the launch of ActionSA's consultative dialogue with Gauteng residents on the future of coalitions.Read More