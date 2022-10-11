Are company support structures for employees effective?





According to career coach Lesego Kiwina, healthy work environments that catered to employee wellbeing were often overlooked by employers.

But there is a great link between employee wellbeing and productivity.

Kiwina said companies did not invest enough in employee wellbeing but were focused on employee productivity with limited flexibility for workers, resulting in them feeling undervalued and decreasing productivity.

She says that for employees who are skeptical about confiding in professionals provided by the company, there are dangers to be cautious of as confidentiality seems to not apply to some professionals. This especially applies when owners of organisations want to find out information about certain employees.

Dangers exist in employees confiding in wellness services of the company as it often results in their confidential conversations spread across to different people. In addition, managers can make it harder for employees to be productive in work by assigning more work and responsibilities to different employees of the same level. Lesego Kiwina, Career coach

Kiwina further adds that as much as on paper the information you share in confidentiality cannot be disclosed, the concerns on vulnerability have a basis.

There is the basis for these concerns because people get victimised... you find that you now start getting excluded from certain activities or you are being overburdened with work. Lesego Kiwina, Career coach

On paper, they’re not allowed to use the information you share with professionals against you, however, there have been cases where people feel overworked and are unable to pinpoint the problem… they may find a way to introduce some form of abuse into your work indirectly. Lesego Kiwina, Career coach

