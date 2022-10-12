Influencers obliged to disclose if a post is an ad: Advertising Regulatory Board
John Perlman interviewed Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB).
The Advertising Regulatory Board says social media influencers must be transparent if a post they have put up on their accounts has been paid for.
The board says social media personalities can do this by writing #ad in their descriptions to notify users of sponsored content.
The regulatory body sees influencers as a form of media and encourages them to be transparent with their audiences.
Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board, argues that this is similar to how a magazine or a newspaper would disclose if content is sponsored or an advertorial.
We see influencers almost like a type of media, the influencer is the carrier of the message rather than the maker of the message.Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
The social media and influencer sphere is self-regulatory in South Africa, and ARB, which is a also self-regulating organisation, can only get involved if a complaint is laid against the personality.
The way people consume content from influencers is different when it is labelled as an advertisement as opposed to a spontaneous recommendation, said Schimmel.
The way we consume those opinions is different if we know that an influencer has been paid for that opinion, it lands differently from when we think they are giving their spontaneous opinion.Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/selfie-woman-young-selfie-stick-970042/
More from Business
702 Small Business Awards are back
Radio 702, in partnership with Lulalend aims to recognise small-to-medium enterprises that go above and beyond to give great service, and business that have made a positive impact in your community.Read More
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip
Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia.Read More
BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks
The continued strike action at Transnet is estimated to be costing the economy billions.Read More
How will the Transnet strike impact businesses and the economy?
The Transnet strike is going on to a week as workers and employers remain deadlocked on wage negotiations.Read More
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero
The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.Read More
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA
If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA chair Justin Mudge.Read More
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.Read More
Sanlam looking to acquire major stake in Medscheme owner AfroCentric
Sanlam says the deal would allow it to provide a "more holistic" product offering including medical aid, health insurance and administration.Read More
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'
In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.Read More