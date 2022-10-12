Influencers obliged to disclose if a post is an ad: Advertising Regulatory Board





John Perlman interviewed Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB).

The Advertising Regulatory Board says social media influencers must be transparent if a post they have put up on their accounts has been paid for.

The board says social media personalities can do this by writing #ad in their descriptions to notify users of sponsored content.

The regulatory body sees influencers as a form of media and encourages them to be transparent with their audiences.

Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board, argues that this is similar to how a magazine or a newspaper would disclose if content is sponsored or an advertorial.

We see influencers almost like a type of media, the influencer is the carrier of the message rather than the maker of the message. Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board

The social media and influencer sphere is self-regulatory in South Africa, and ARB, which is a also self-regulating organisation, can only get involved if a complaint is laid against the personality.

The way people consume content from influencers is different when it is labelled as an advertisement as opposed to a spontaneous recommendation, said Schimmel.

The way we consume those opinions is different if we know that an influencer has been paid for that opinion, it lands differently from when we think they are giving their spontaneous opinion. Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board

