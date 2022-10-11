Why are TV shows about serial killers and crime so popular?

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Masterclass: The Battle of Isandlwana
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Mbuso Khoza - Musician at ...
Today at 14:35
Masterclass: The Battle of Isandlwana
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Mbuso Khoza - Musician at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Douglas Craigie Stevenson, Cell C CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Douglas Craigie Stevenson - CEO at Cell C
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Letting friends play matchmaker: 'They know you better than you know yourself' Have you ever been hooked up by a friend, how did that relationship end up? 12 October 2022 11:49 AM
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!) Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date. 12 October 2022 11:37 AM
702 Small Business Awards are back Radio 702, in partnership with Lulalend aims to recognise small-to-medium enterprises that go above and beyond to give great servi... 12 October 2022 10:43 AM
View all Local
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile Dealing with ANC salaries, corruption-accused presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer gene... 12 October 2022 10:40 AM
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA cha... 11 October 2022 6:08 PM
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed? In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made... 11 October 2022 11:52 AM
View all Politics
702 Small Business Awards are back Radio 702, in partnership with Lulalend aims to recognise small-to-medium enterprises that go above and beyond to give great servi... 12 October 2022 10:43 AM
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia. 12 October 2022 8:14 AM
BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks The continued strike action at Transnet is estimated to be costing the economy billions. 12 October 2022 7:57 AM
View all Business
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!) Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date. 12 October 2022 11:37 AM
'Mzansi Icons' gives SA's legends their flowers while they're still here From the world of sports to business to entertainment, Maps Maponyane is here to present the country's biggest icons with their fl... 12 October 2022 9:04 AM
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
View all Sport
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. 11 October 2022 7:32 AM
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge. 10 October 2022 9:12 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 5:14 PM
View all Africa
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Why are TV shows about serial killers and crime so popular?

11 October 2022 6:08 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Netflix
Serial killer
Gerard Labuschagne
true crime
Jeffrey Dahmer

John Perlman speaks to Professor Gerard Labuschagne, former head profiler at the SAPS and author of the book 'Profile Diaries'.

- The Jeffrey Dahmer miniseries has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

- Globally, people appear to have a morbid obsession with true crime shows.

- Professor Gerard Labuschagne, author of the book Profile Diaries says true crime shows allow people to delve into the crime in a safe way.

© fotokita/123rf.com
© fotokita/123rf.com

In South Africa, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is in the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10 list.

In a country like South Africa, where violent crimes are very common, one would assume that South Africans would choose to watch shows that are more light-hearted and less gruesome.

But true crime shows are not only a South African obsession.

The Jeffrey Dahmer miniseries has become one of the streaming service's most successful series of all time, with an estimated 56 million households having watched the series to date.

So what is our fascination with serial killers and true crime?

This morbid curiosity that some people have with something that is so out there and away from their environment. For some people it's like watching a horror film. It allows you to delve into it, but in a safe way.

Professor Gerard Labuschagne, author of the book 'Profile Diaries'

...partly why people like true crime, usually a lot of these cases are solved cases. So at least at the end of it you have a sense that the good guys win.

Professor Gerard Labuschagne, author of the book 'Profile Diaries'

The majority of serial murderers I've met in my time in the police... they are more human than they are not.

Professor Gerard Labuschagne, author of the book 'Profile Diaries'

Listen to the audio for more.




11 October 2022 6:08 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Netflix
Serial killer
Gerard Labuschagne
true crime
Jeffrey Dahmer

More from Lifestyle

SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!)

12 October 2022 11:37 AM

Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mzansi Icons'. Picture: facebook.com/Mzansimagic

'Mzansi Icons' gives SA's legends their flowers while they're still here

12 October 2022 9:04 AM

From the world of sports to business to entertainment, Maps Maponyane is here to present the country's biggest icons with their flowers in 'Mzansi Icons'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from The Courier Guy ad posted on Facebook (From PKs to pronunciation class!) @TheCourierGuy

[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero

11 October 2022 7:25 PM

The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mangostar/123rf.com

Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind

11 October 2022 5:23 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate

11 October 2022 4:36 PM

Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© designer491/123rf.com

'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism'

11 October 2022 2:54 PM

Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 4pmproduction/123rf.com

Exploring different forms of de-stressing outside of traditional therapy

11 October 2022 2:09 PM

As end-of-year fatigue begins to tighten its grip, most people are looking for non-traditional ways to unwind and de-stress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Sam Mhangwani presents: All roads lead to Moretele Park 2022 tribute concert

11 October 2022 12:42 PM

One of the biggest outdoor picnic festivals in South Africa has returned in 2022 after a two-year break

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kim Engelbrecht in M-Net's 'Reyka'. Picture: @kimengelbrecht/Twitter

Kim Engelbrecht on Emmy-nominated role - 'Complete immersion really helped me'

11 October 2022 9:09 AM

SA actress and presenter, Kim Engelbrecht, has been nominated for an International Emmy Award for her role in M-Net's crime thriller, 'Reyka'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mbali Mavundla author of K53 junior guide book 'Kids on the Road', the #K53Junior. Picture: @MbalikaSebe/Twitter.

Author launches junior driving manual for kids to ensure better road safety

10 October 2022 3:23 PM

The junior handbook aims to equip young people with basic knowledge of the rules of the road, road signs, and the different career paths in the automotive industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

Politics

BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks

Local Business

Calm down and come prepared, advises HR expert on acing a job interview

Local

EWN Highlights

SA unlikely to avoid grey listing due to flaws in financial security system

12 October 2022 1:34 PM

UCT retains top spot as Africa's leading tertiary education institution

12 October 2022 1:27 PM

After two years, Joburg arsonist finally caught

12 October 2022 12:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA