Why are TV shows about serial killers and crime so popular?
- The Jeffrey Dahmer miniseries has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix.
- Globally, people appear to have a morbid obsession with true crime shows.
- Professor Gerard Labuschagne, author of the book Profile Diaries says true crime shows allow people to delve into the crime in a safe way.
In South Africa, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is in the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10 list.
In a country like South Africa, where violent crimes are very common, one would assume that South Africans would choose to watch shows that are more light-hearted and less gruesome.
But true crime shows are not only a South African obsession.
The Jeffrey Dahmer miniseries has become one of the streaming service's most successful series of all time, with an estimated 56 million households having watched the series to date.
So what is our fascination with serial killers and true crime?
This morbid curiosity that some people have with something that is so out there and away from their environment. For some people it's like watching a horror film. It allows you to delve into it, but in a safe way.Professor Gerard Labuschagne, author of the book 'Profile Diaries'
...partly why people like true crime, usually a lot of these cases are solved cases. So at least at the end of it you have a sense that the good guys win.Professor Gerard Labuschagne, author of the book 'Profile Diaries'
The majority of serial murderers I've met in my time in the police... they are more human than they are not.Professor Gerard Labuschagne, author of the book 'Profile Diaries'
