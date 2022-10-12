Zama zama arrests a step in the right direction but more must be done - Expert
On Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that a joint operation between members of the Hawks and police resulted in the arrest of 20 suspected illegal miners and the discovery of 15 AK-47 riffles, among other weapons.
The raid was carried out in the town of Stilfontein in the North West on Monday, just months after police rounded up over 80 suspected illegal miners in West Village, Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.
Independent researcher specialising in policing and public security, David Bruce, said that while arrests of this nature were a critically important step in terms of law enforcement, much still needs to be done.
The question would be to what degree these kinds of arrests are linked to what one can call a kind of strategic response to organised crime.Independent researcher specialising in policing and public security, David Bruce
Bruce said it was important to note that illegal mining was not a stand-alone problem.
Illegal miners are linked to other criminal networks such as networks involved in illegal gun running, possibly involved in human trafficking, possibly linked with corrupt police officers.Independent researcher specialising in policing and public security, David Bruce
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
