Massive explosion at Durban substation leaves half the city in the dark





DURBAN: The eThekwini Municipality said on Tuesday night that an explosion at the 275kv Klaarwater major substation caused widespread power outage to about 50% of the city.

On its Twitter account, the municipality warned residents that areas in the northern, western and southern regions of the city would be without power.

The account went on to plead with locals to switch off unnecessary loads such as aircons and geysers, saying it would help restore supplies without overload trip outs.

An explosion at the 275kv Klaarwater major substation caused widespread power outage to about 50% of areas in #Durban



Areas in the Northern, Western and Southern regions of the City are still without power. — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) October 11, 2022

The Democratic Alliance representative for Trade & Industry, Dean Macpherson, shared a video purporting to show the explosion.

More footage from the massive power outage in Durban after an explosion at Klaarwater substation. This is not going to be resolved quickly. 50% of the city is without electricity. pic.twitter.com/jdlBhQWyen — Dean Macpherson MP (@DeanMacpherson) October 11, 2022