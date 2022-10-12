How will the Transnet strike impact businesses and the economy?
Africa Melane spoke to chief executive officer (CEO) at Business Unity SA, Cas Coovadia, and the CEO at Berries ZA, Brent Walsh, about how this strike is impacting businesses and the economy.
-
Transnet workers began striking after unions and employers failed to reach an agreement on wage negotiations.
-
The strike is having a severe impact on businesses, imports and exports.
Transnet workers embarked on a strike last week Thursday after the company and workers failed to reach an agreement in ongoing wage negotiations.
The strike is costing the country significantly and ports are unable to operate at full capacity, which impacts imports and exports, particularly on the export of fresh produce such as fruit, said Coovadia.
Fruit will begin to decay and that will have a significant impact on agriculture and confidence in the country will go down. Investors look at this and they take decisions to invest elsewhere.Cas Coovadia, CEO at Business Unity SA
The deciduous fruit industry has been meeting with the leaders of port terminals to work out contingency plans to continue with exports.
The deciduous fruit industry reaches its peak season at the end of October and several tonnes of fruit will need to be exported, according to Walsh.
He said that this was not the first time that their peak season has been disrupted and it becomes a challenge to make alternative arrangements and inform their clients that there may be a delay.
It is a real struggle for us to maintain those relationships [and] to maintain the quality perception we do have, fortunately, as a South African brand for fruit… it is of ultimate importance for us to maintain those relationships and maintain the quality that we send.Brent Walsh, CEO at Berries ZA
Walsh said that at this stage, they were waiting for feedback on the current strike action and would be looking into alternative options to export their products.
Coovadia said that business and Transnet were interacting regularly to try and find solutions to mitigate the situation, at least in the short term.
Listen to the audio clips above for more.
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Business
702 Small Business Awards are back
Radio 702, in partnership with Lulalend aims to recognise small-to-medium enterprises that go above and beyond to give great service, and business that have made a positive impact in your community.Read More
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip
Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia.Read More
BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks
The continued strike action at Transnet is estimated to be costing the economy billions.Read More
Influencers obliged to disclose if a post is an ad: Advertising Regulatory Board
The regulatory body sees influencers as a form of media and encourages them to be transparent with their audiences.Read More
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero
The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.Read More
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA
If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA chair Justin Mudge.Read More
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.Read More
Sanlam looking to acquire major stake in Medscheme owner AfroCentric
Sanlam says the deal would allow it to provide a "more holistic" product offering including medical aid, health insurance and administration.Read More
Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'
In August alone, more than triple the number of companies were liquidated than were placed in business rescue, says Werksmans Attorneys' Eric Levenstein.Read More
More from Local
Letting friends play matchmaker: 'They know you better than you know yourself'
Have you ever been hooked up by a friend, how did that relationship end up?Read More
Unions reject government's 7.5% wage increase offer
The government has offered labour unions a 7.5% wage increase for the upcoming financial year.Read More
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!)
Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date.Read More
702 Small Business Awards are back
Radio 702, in partnership with Lulalend aims to recognise small-to-medium enterprises that go above and beyond to give great service, and business that have made a positive impact in your community.Read More
Calm down and come prepared, advises HR expert on acing a job interview
More often than not, recruiters will outline the interview process, and Clark suggests that very early on, prospective employees honestly share their salary expectations, availability to start and are clear about what the job entails.Read More
WATCH: Mother waxes toddler's unibrow to protect her from being bullied
A video has gone viral of a mother who waxed unibrows to prevent her daughter from bullying.Read More
BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks
The continued strike action at Transnet is estimated to be costing the economy billions.Read More
Transnet strike to top agenda at global maritime event in Durban
The event comes at a time when Transnet is marred with a continued strike action from its employees demanding a salary increase.Read More
Zama zama arrests a step in the right direction but more must be done - Expert
John Perlman spoke to independent researcher and specialist in policing & public security, David Bruce, on the impact of such raids.Read More