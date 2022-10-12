Streaming issues? Report here
Transnet strike to top agenda at global maritime event in Durban

12 October 2022 7:45 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Department of Transport
Transnet
International Maritime Authority
Durban ICC

The event comes at a time when Transnet is marred with a continued strike action from its employees demanding a salary increase.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Motheo Khoaripe - Eyewitness News Business correspondent, about the latest in the World Maritime Day Parallel event.

Transnet is expected to be the centre of discussion at the World Maritime Day Parallel event in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Transport Ministry is hosting 178 maritime organisations from across the world at Durban International Convention Centre from Wednesday until this Friday.

The event was postponed in 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Workers at the state-owned freight utility have been striking since last week, demanding wage increases of between 12% and 13.5%.

Transnet and the unions - which include the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), and the United National Transport Union (Untu) are currently in talks at the CCMA.

Eyewitness News business reporter Motheo Khoaripe says that the event will also discuss issues around safety at the country's ports of entry.

It is a very tough one in terms of South Africa’s economy and how the world views us in terms of investment with what Transnet is going through with the strike.

Motheo Khoaripe, Business correspondent - Eyewitness News

Transnet is very relevant and a key component in this gathering and what is government saying and what the plans are in terms of Transnet and our port authority.

Motheo Khoaripe, Business correspondent - Eyewitness News

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has estimated a 90% of goods across the world are transported by sea.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




