BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa, about the ripple effects of Transnet strike on the economy.
Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has questioned the leadership style of union leaders when negotiating salary increases for their workers at Transnet.
Workers at Transnet have been striking since last week, demanding salary increments of between 12 and 13%.
The unions - South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the United National Transport Union (Untu) are currently in negotiations at the CCMA.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mavuso said that it is impossible to demand a soaring wage increase from an ailing entity.
Should we not be calling for leadership to be provided by the union leaders because they cannot be demanding a 12 and 13% increase in this environment, they cannot be demanding such high wage increase from Transnet which is falling apart?Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
I worry that we are setting a very dangerous precedent by not calling out these union leaders.Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
Mavuso added that prolonging the strike might be the final knock to an already struggling economy.
It is quite dire, it is the most appalling act of economic sabotage that we are actually seeing...to the point of no return, it is going to have an impact on our fragile economy, and we are worried as business that this is a final nail to the coffin.Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
ALSO READ: TRANSNET STRIKE: WHY YOU SHOULD CARE
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
