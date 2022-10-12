WATCH: Mother waxes toddler's unibrow to protect her from being bullied





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, the mother - Leah Garcia is seen waxing her daughter's unibrow.

The toddler can be heard saying "oh mom, that hurt me."

Defending her decision, the mother said she would rather that people call her a bad mother than allow her 3-year-old daughter to be bullied for the unibrow.

