



Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 3:52).

Uber charged Oliver Kaplan, a 22-year-old trainee chef from the United Kingdom, R700 000 (£35 000) for a 15-minute trip after he accidentally set his destination to “Witchwood, Melbourne” instead of “Witchwood, Manchester”.

Kaplan claims he accepted a quote of about R220 (£11).

However, the next morning Uber sent him a message saying he had insufficient funds to cover his R700 000 journey to Down Under.

He was going roughly six kilometres… Price charged? … Roughly speaking R705 000! … Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Next time I take an Uber to “East London” I might just have to double check! Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 3:52).

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip