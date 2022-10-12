'Mzansi Icons' gives SA's legends their flowers while they're still here





Bongani Bingwa speaks to actor, entrepreneur and host of the new show, Mzansi Icons, Maps Maponyane about the show which will delve into the lives, lessons, and legends of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, and entrepreneurship.

The show aims to celebrate South Africans who've flown the country's flag high through profiling their careers, highlighting just how they achieved their success and detailing the journey along the way - while they're still here.

Maponyane says that this is important because of the countless times people are only given credit where it's due once they have passed on.

It focuses on people who have changed and had a massive impact in their respective industries.

What we ended up doing is focusing on people who, in some way or another, have changed their own industry, have changed how the status quo would be in their industry, have made a massive impact on the industry or on the country in some way or another that you just can't ignore. Maps Maponyane, actor, entrepreneur and host - 'Mzansi Icons'

It's important that it is those kinds of people because those are the ones that leave that incredible echo that sets the platform for others to be able to use what they may have laid or how they have changed the narrative, the regular of something, and been able to allow people to think outside of the box and be able to continue to break those grounds and continue to change industries. Maps Maponyane, actor, entrepreneur and host - 'Mzansi Icons'

Mzansi Icons premiers 18 October on Mzansi Magic.

