Calm down and come prepared, advises HR expert on acing a job interview
In episode 2 of the Job hunting series, Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Lauren Clark - HR executive at Mint Group about how to ace a job interview.
Clark advises prospective employees to take a deep breath and be calm, as it's highly likely that the company they applied to is also a little nervous.
She says early on, it's important that interviewees remember to be themselves.
More often than not, recruiters will outline the interview process, and Clark suggests that very early on, prospective employees honestly share their salary expectations, availability to start and are clear about what the job entails.
When it comes to the dress code, the HR expert recommends that prospective employees wear neutral colours and dress appropriately for the interview, depending on the industry.
For guys, depending on the industry, if you are in any industry except for financial services or legal, I’d advise that you wear khaki trousers and a college shirt. And if you're going into the banking, financial service industry, or law firm, then you would absolutely need to be wearing a tie, more than likely you would kind of stand out if you didn’t have some kind of jacket on.Lauren Clark, Head of People and HR Executive - Mint Group
For ladies, to just be neutral, now is not the time for heavy makeup, showing cleavage, and killer heels.Lauren Clark, Head of People and HR Executive - Mint Group
If you arrive for an interview and you’re overdressed or underdressed, you’re going to be distracted for the whole process and you're going to actually ruin the experience.Lauren Clark, Head of People and HR Executive - Mint Group
Clark recommends that if prospective employees are travelling by public transport, to arrive at least half an hour before the interview and to ensure that they have a contact telephone number to communicate in case there is a problem.
Scroll up to listen to full interview.
