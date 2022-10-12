POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Masterclass: The Battle of Isandlwana
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Mbuso Khoza - Musician at ...
Today at 14:35
Masterclass: The Battle of Isandlwana
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Mbuso Khoza - Musician at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Douglas Craigie Stevenson, Cell C CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Douglas Craigie Stevenson - CEO at Cell C
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Letting friends play matchmaker: 'They know you better than you know yourself' Have you ever been hooked up by a friend, how did that relationship end up? 12 October 2022 11:49 AM
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!) Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date. 12 October 2022 11:37 AM
702 Small Business Awards are back Radio 702, in partnership with Lulalend aims to recognise small-to-medium enterprises that go above and beyond to give great servi... 12 October 2022 10:43 AM
View all Local
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile Dealing with ANC salaries, corruption-accused presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer gene... 12 October 2022 10:40 AM
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA cha... 11 October 2022 6:08 PM
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed? In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made... 11 October 2022 11:52 AM
View all Politics
702 Small Business Awards are back Radio 702, in partnership with Lulalend aims to recognise small-to-medium enterprises that go above and beyond to give great servi... 12 October 2022 10:43 AM
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia. 12 October 2022 8:14 AM
BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks The continued strike action at Transnet is estimated to be costing the economy billions. 12 October 2022 7:57 AM
View all Business
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!) Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date. 12 October 2022 11:37 AM
'Mzansi Icons' gives SA's legends their flowers while they're still here From the world of sports to business to entertainment, Maps Maponyane is here to present the country's biggest icons with their fl... 12 October 2022 9:04 AM
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
View all Sport
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. 11 October 2022 7:32 AM
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge. 10 October 2022 9:12 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 5:14 PM
View all Africa
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

12 October 2022 10:40 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Paul Mashatile
African National Congress (ANC)
2022 ANC elective conference

Dealing with ANC salaries, corruption-accused presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer general Paul Mashatile is ready to lead.

“After December, you won’t see any chasing but should there be a vacancy for whatever reasons, then we will make some movements but for now let’s say, let everybody finish their term.” This is African National Congress (ANC) treasurer general Paul Mashatile's view - a man seemingly leading the race to become the ANC’s number 2 at its national elective conference in December.

During a sit-down with Politricking with Tshidi Madia, Mashatile denied that it has become the new norm in the governing party for leaders to be chased out of their government roles once they lose a conference. Yet, former president Thabo Mbeki was recalled after the party's 52nd national conference in Limpopo, setting a precedent that was followed in 2017 when former president Jacob Zuma was given 48 hours to resign or face a motion of no confidence in Parliament.

Mashatile is ready to serve as the ANC’s deputy president, but this will not automatically translate to a return to government for him or the removal of the incumbent, David Mabuza.

“So anybody who gets elected as deputy president of the ANC, at this stage stays where they are,” said Mashatile. “Should there be a vacancy, that will be a different story, but for now I work at Luthuli House and I will wait there until I’m told there is a vacancy.”

Mashatile says he hasn’t had much time to hit the campaign trial but is hoping to do so before the 55th national conference this December.

I see my role as rebuilding an organisation that can regain people's trust, an organisation that's able to deliver, do things on time, take firm decisions and implement them.

Paul Mashatile - ANC treasurer general

Mashatile refused to outright endorse ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term, saying he had no issue with such an outcome but laying it at the door of the ANC’s branches.

"I don't think it is correct for me to motivate or demotivate [for Ramaphosa]. For now let's allow the branches to make that assessment. They probably are assessing all of us."

For Mashatile, for sitting leaders to make such pronouncements are out of line as they are on the job.

The day I hear the president did an interview saying 'I don't think Paul is doing well', It will be a problem.

Paul Mashatile - ANC treasurer general

As the outgoing treasurer of the party, his legacy will be haunted by the continuous inconsistencies in workers' salaries. ANC members have spent most of the year demonstrating and on go-slows as they demanded to get paid on time; as well as for their pensions, medical aid and unemployment insurance funds to be paid up.

Mashatile says constrained funding, along with the Party Funding Act that came into effect in 2021, have been a major challenge for the governing party.

Our staff knows that as soon as we get money, we pay them, but sometimes money doesn't come when you need it.

Paul Mashatile - ANC treasurer general

He also says there’s no truth to claims that employees at the ANC’s Luthuli house headquarters go for months without pay, saying the worst scenario is that the salaries are a month behind.

Mashatile also defended the current national executive committee.

“The downward trajectory [of the ANC] can't be blamed entirely on the NEC. We've got branches, we've got regionals. We've got provinces. So it’s the whole ANC. When there is a weakness, it’s the weakness of the whole ANC, not just the NEC.”

Mashatile speaks more about the ANC's influence, opening up about Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's popularity, the party clawing back its support in the economic hub of the country, and where he stands on presidential hopeful and corruption-accused Zweli Mkhize.


This article first appeared on EWN : POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile




12 October 2022 10:40 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Paul Mashatile
African National Congress (ANC)
2022 ANC elective conference

More from Politics

Image of blueberry harvst @ khaligo/123rf.com

Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA

11 October 2022 6:08 PM

If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA chair Justin Mudge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?

11 October 2022 11:52 AM

In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC

11 October 2022 11:24 AM

ActionSA Founder, Herman Mashaba, speaks to Clement Manyathela about the launch of ActionSA's consultative dialogue with Gauteng residents on the future of coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Zuma’s private prosecution against journalist postponed until early 2023

10 October 2022 6:23 PM

The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's appliaction to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside by the courts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former South African President Jacob Zuma removes his eyeglasses as he addresses the media at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal on 4 July 2021. Picture: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison

7 October 2022 12:24 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pjirawat/123rf.com

New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA

7 October 2022 11:52 AM

The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi with Relebogile Mabotja for Upside of Failure feature in studio. Picture: 702/ Karabo Tebele

Lesufi to ‘bring back the dignity of the ANC’: Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson

7 October 2022 4:37 AM

Panyaza Lesufi's work as a public servant speaks for itself and he is a more than a capable candidate for the job, says Gauteng's African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An ANC flag. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

ANALYSIS: Lesufi's election as GP premier points to ANC's transition

6 October 2022 5:55 PM

Thabo Mdluli interviewed UNISA political sciences professor Dirk Kotze for an analysis of the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com

'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert

6 October 2022 4:17 PM

The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Joburg Mayor Dada Morero. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: JHB Mayor say water shortage 'is not a major crisis'

6 October 2022 12:17 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

Politics

BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks

Local Business

Calm down and come prepared, advises HR expert on acing a job interview

Local

EWN Highlights

SA unlikely to avoid grey listing due to flaws in financial security system

12 October 2022 1:34 PM

UCT retains top spot as Africa's leading tertiary education institution

12 October 2022 1:27 PM

After two years, Joburg arsonist finally caught

12 October 2022 12:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA