



Bongani Bingwa spoke to Tom Stuart - Chief marketing officer at Lulalend - who are the awards' partner.

The 702 Small Business Awards are back.

Radio 702, in partnership with Lulalend aims to recognise small-to-medium enterprises that go above and beyond to give great service and business that have made a positive impact in your community.

Lulalend - an organisation professionally known for providing funding to businesses will be giving away prize money to small businesses so that they are fully operational.

Businesses nominated for the prestigious awards are in line to win a R100 000 advertising package, and R200 000 in cash.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Stuart said that the organisation aims to assist small businesses to get access to funding, especially as they were hardest hit during the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 and have been crying foul for lack of access to funding from both the private and government sector.

They are critical and as Lulalend, we want small businesses to succeed and contribute to society. Tom Stuart, Chief marketing officer - Lulalend

We make fast and easy access to working capital that SMMEs need... we use technology to better assess business health. Tom Stuart, Chief marketing officer - Lulalend

The entry opened on Wednesday the 12th of October and the winner, along with two runners-up will be announced on 18 November 2022.

Go to 702's website to nominate a business.

It must be 2 years or older, registered and have an annual turnover of R3 million or more.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.