Unions reject government's 7.5% wage increase offer





Thabo Shole Mashao speaks to the chief negotiator of government at the Department of Public Service and Administration, James Galorale, about the government’s wage bill and to provide clarity on the current offers brought forth by the government.

The government has offered unions a packaged 7.5% wage increase after unions demanded an increase of 10% for the upcoming financial year.

The offered 7.5% increase is broken into two components: a 4.5% non-pensionable cash allowance and a 3% pensionable wage increase.

Unions have rejected the offer, saying that they are not willing to negotiate anything below the 7.6% inflation rate increase.

However, the government has said that the demanded 10% increase would cost the country approximately R49 billion, which they cannot afford.

When the demands came on the table, we wanted to continue with the non-pensionable [increase] but through the process of negotiations... as a start to the negotiations we tabled a 4.5% on the baseline so that we can start negotiating from there, but it was rejected from the onset. James Galorale, chief negotiator of government at the Department of Public Service and Administration

Then, that's where labour said, 'it's fine, let's continue with the non-pensionable but over and above the non-pensionable, let's have on top of that, let's have a pensionable increase'. That's where we ended up with these two components. James Galorale, chief negotiator of government at the Department of Public Service and Administration

Though the 7.5% package increase is the government's final offer, Galorale said the door remains open for negotiations.

The government's door remains open to see how we can find each other but insofar that the offer is concerned, I will not want to raise unnecessary hopes and expectations so that tomorrow we may be accused of backtracking on that, but we still remain open to whatever form of talks to try and find each other and broker the deal. James Galorale, chief negotiator of government at the Department of Public Service and Administration

