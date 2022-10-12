Letting friends play matchmaker: 'They know you better than you know yourself'
Thabo Shole Mashao asked listeners to share their stories of allowing their friends to play matchmaker and the results of those relationships.
Unlike dating apps, where you create and curate your profile, and chat with different people of your choice, matchmaking gives a more traditional and informed approach to dating.
Thabo Shole Mashao asked listeners to share their stories of allowing their friends to play matchmaker and the results of those relationships.
Kebone from Centurion recommends this approach to looking for love because our friends know us better than we know ourselves.
The self-proclaimed matchmaker paired two of her friends together six years ago. The pair is now married.
I would really recommend that because our friends know us better than we think we know ourselves.Kebone from Centurion, Listener
Another example is how your family member might hold the key to a happy long-lasting relationship.
Mara from Joburg said she was introduced by her younger sister to her husband of 13 years.
She just told me she thought he would be a good fit cause that was her partner's friend.Mara from Joburg, Listener
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-in-black-long-sleeved-shirt-and-woman-in-black-dress-888899/
