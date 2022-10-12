SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!)
Historically, the idea of settling down in a comfortable chair and sipping on a cup of tea would have been considered the past time of the middle-aged.
But according to a new survey drinking tea is trendy, and not just any tea.
Enjoying a cup of South Africa's famed tea rooibos is cool according to the country's youth.
More than 6,000 South African youth (aged 8 to 23) and young professionals (aged 25 to 30) were asked to name their coolest products and brands across 69 categories for the 2022 Sunday Times GenNext Survey.
This year, for the first time, a "hot beverage" category was added to the survey and rooibos came in second after Starbucks.
The youth are becoming more health conscious with many prioritising functional food and beverage purchases over sugary drinks and processed food.Adele Du Toit, spokesperson - SA Rooibos Council
The GenNext Survey is considered to be a leading barometer of what South African youth find trendy and aspirational.
Part of its appeal is its versatility. It can be enjoyed hot or cold, as a cappuccino, espresso, cocktail/mocktail, energy drink, smoothie or bubble tea and comes in more than 100 different blends. This makes it fun and exciting for adventurous youth to experiment with.Adele Du Toit, spokesperson - SA Rooibos Council
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!)
