The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile
An update on the ongoing Transnet Strike: Satawu and Untu strike at the Koedespoort depot. Alfa Ramushwana, Eyewitness News reporter covering the story, brings us up to speed on the developments.
Illegal miners or zama zamas' court case in Stilfontein, North West: following a massive raid and arrests, Eyewitness News’s Nokukhanya Mntambo unpacks the situation for us.
A major power outage in eThekwini from an explosion in the Klaarwater substation on Tuesday night. The municipality has reassured residents that power would be restored by midday on Wednesday. Karinda Jagmohan, Newzroom Afrika reporter, joins Uveka Rangappa for an update.
The Western Cape High Court dismisses suspended Public Protector Busiswe Mkhebane’s urgent bid to return to work. Eyewitness News’s Lindsay Dentlinger has the details.
Season two of Eyewitness News’s politics podcast – Politricking with Tshidi Madia - has resumed. Host Tshidi Madia brings you an exclusive sitdown with Paul Mashatile.
The International Maritime Organisation, with the support of the South African Marine safety authority and the Moses Kotane Institute, will hold a World Maritime Day event, which will take place from 12 October to 14 October 2022. 702’s business anchor Motheo Khoaripe.
Will SA be greylisted over its laws on funding or not? We have until February to work out our legislation. The BLSA and Intellidex released a special report on this, and Bernadette Wicks helps us make sense of it.
The Plettenberg Bay coastline is shark-infested and residents are urged to be cautious. At least 12 great white sharks have been found on the coastline. Andile Namntu - Manager at Bitou Municipality - gives us details.
Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday
Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time.Read More
Letting friends play matchmaker: 'They know you better than you know yourself'
Have you ever been hooked up by a friend, how did that relationship end up?Read More
Unions reject government's 7.5% wage increase offer
The government has offered labour unions a 7.5% wage increase for the upcoming financial year.Read More
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!)
Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date.Read More
702 Small Business Awards are back
Radio 702, in partnership with Lulalend aims to recognise small-to-medium enterprises that go above and beyond to give great service, and business that have made a positive impact in your community.Read More
Calm down and come prepared, advises HR expert on acing a job interview
More often than not, recruiters will outline the interview process, and Clark suggests that very early on, prospective employees honestly share their salary expectations, availability to start and are clear about what the job entails.Read More
WATCH: Mother waxes toddler's unibrow to protect her from being bullied
A video has gone viral of a mother who waxed unibrows to prevent her daughter from bullying.Read More
BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks
The continued strike action at Transnet is estimated to be costing the economy billions.Read More
Transnet strike to top agenda at global maritime event in Durban
The event comes at a time when Transnet is marred with a continued strike action from its employees demanding a salary increase.Read More
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country?
Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent more of the same in future?Read More
'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury'
A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force meets in February 2023.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile
Dealing with ANC salaries, corruption-tainted presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer general Paul Mashatile is ready to lead.Read More
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA
If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA chair Justin Mudge.Read More
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?
In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.Read More
'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC
ActionSA Founder, Herman Mashaba, speaks to Clement Manyathela about the launch of ActionSA's consultative dialogue with Gauteng residents on the future of coalitions.Read More
Zuma’s private prosecution against journalist postponed until early 2023
The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's appliaction to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside by the courts.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.Read More