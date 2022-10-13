Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?
Bruce Whitfield discusses FNB's rebranding with Tim Zunckel (Creative Consultant, Mediaheads 360) on The Money Show's "Heroes and Zeros".
- First National Bank has unveiled a revamp of its famous acacia tree logo, while also launching a redesigned app
- FNB is sure to have some serious rollout campaigns ahead which will help enforce the new logo says advertising expert Tim Zunckel
First National Bank (FNB) has unveiled an revamp of its acacia tree logo, while also launching a redesigned app.
Decades ago, the tree gave rise to all sorts of conspiracy theories about the shapes people saw in the logo.
In 1990, Arthur Goldstuck took inspiration from these theories for the title of his book about urban legends of South Africa, "The Rabbit in the Thorn Tree".
Change has arrived. Reminder that we will NOT be asking you to download a new App. The iOS updates have commenced and will be available soonest. Android users should be able to update on the Play Store. Please do not click on any unknown links. #LoveFNB pic.twitter.com/5RJ37rCf6b' FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) October 7, 2022
Social media's been abuzz about FNB's new look, with many Tweeps concurring the updated logo looks like a wi-fi sign.
Others praised its "modern" look.
FNB Wifi - How can we connect you? #FNB pic.twitter.com/5qffZU2Xrw' Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) October 8, 2022
I find it very futuristic and progressive... '99 what the heck was that!? #fnb pic.twitter.com/UcSj3745uM' Vukay'Bambe✍🏾 (@ak_tshabalala) October 9, 2022
It didn't take South Africans long to start poking some fun and doing social commentary. I've seen some rather hilarious sketches over the logo that created new pictures, some of them a little off-colour.Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360
One made it look like a thong over a curvaceous bottom - tasteless but funny, c'mon!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
I wasn't buying into it immediately, but I think over time it will settle... and I'm sure that they've got, in the next quarter, some serious rollout campaigns which will help enforce the logo...Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360
This contemporary move of brands to refresh what they look like is key, says Zunckl.
Because if you don't do it now, when do you do it, and at which stage is the old thorn tree too old for the next step? It's always going to be a challenge and I think the bigger your brand, the harder it is to execute something like this.Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360
Scroll up to listen to Zunckel's advertising critiques (FNB discussion at 2:34)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?
Source : https://twitter.com/FNBSA/photo
More from Business
'There's a huge appetite for luxury in SA, a culture of peacocking'
No matter what happens in the global economy the rich keep shelling out for luxury goods - and it's no different in South Africa.Read More
4IR could be the silver bullet to avert shipping delays
The event is hosted at the Durban International Convention Centre and is expected to conclude on Friday.Read More
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country?
Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent more of the same in future?Read More
'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury'
A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force meets in February 2023.Read More
Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon
South Africa’s leading private school company has an innovative new option that will please sleepy students and their parents.Read More
702 Small Business Awards are back
Radio 702, in partnership with Lulalend aims to recognise small-to-medium enterprises that go above and beyond to give great service, and business that have made a positive impact in your community.Read More
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip
Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia.Read More
BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks
The continued strike action at Transnet is estimated to be costing the economy billions.Read More
How will the Transnet strike impact businesses and the economy?
The Transnet strike is going on to a week as workers and employers remain deadlocked on wage negotiations.Read More
More from Local
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances
Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap or taps have been left open.Read More
'SA's Constitution is extraordinary but doesn't unite citizens'
The country's state of democracy on nation-building and social cohesion continues to be in tatters.Read More
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video
A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a capital city in Kenya.Read More
WATCH: Groom 'promises' to hand over his phone as part of wedding vows?
A video has gone viral of a groom who is asked to include handing over his cell phone to his wife as part and parcel of the wedding vows.Read More
4IR could be the silver bullet to avert shipping delays
The event is hosted at the Durban International Convention Centre and is expected to conclude on Friday.Read More
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams
Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.Read More
'The Zulu’s won the battle but lost the war': Khoza on the battle of Isandlwana
For this week's Masterclass, Relebogile Mabotja speaks to a historian, researcher, and songwriter - Mbuso Khoza about the historic battle of Isandlwana that occurred 143 years ago.Read More
SA under-ice swimming champ sets her sights on a new record
Amber Fillary plans to head over to the United Kingdom to swim in London’s Tooting Bec Lido, a 91.44m outdoor pool in November 2022, where her love for cold-water swimming started.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday
Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances
Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap or taps have been left open.Read More
'There's a huge appetite for luxury in SA, a culture of peacocking'
No matter what happens in the global economy the rich keep shelling out for luxury goods - and it's no different in South Africa.Read More
Loyiso Gola on comedy culture in SA: People don't just go watch standup
Loyiso Gola is an award-wining South African comedian whose been entertaining the country for over two decades.Read More
How lack of access to eye healthcare hinders visual impairment prevention
Amidst Eyecare Awareness Month, 13 October marks World Sight Day which seeks to bring awareness to the early detection and prevention of visual impairment.Read More
Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon
South Africa’s leading private school company has an innovative new option that will please sleepy students and their parents.Read More
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!)
Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date.Read More
'Mzansi Icons' gives SA's legends their flowers while they're still here
From the world of sports to business to entertainment, Maps Maponyane is here to present the country's biggest icons with their flowers in 'Mzansi Icons'.Read More
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero
The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.Read More
Why are TV shows about serial killers and crime so popular?
John Perlman speaks to Professor Gerard Labuschagne, former head profiler at the SAPS and author of the book 'Profile Diaries'.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero
The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.Read More
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.Read More
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'
Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.Read More
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding
After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.Read More
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.Read More
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp
Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.Read More
OPINION: Can South Africa start over?
Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa
It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More