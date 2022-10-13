Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:10
WWF report reveals that Animal populations experience average decline of almost 70% since 1970,
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Angus Burns - Senior Manager of WWF South Africa’s Land and Biodiversity Stewardship Portfolio
Today at 17:20
ANC submits a motion of no confidence in Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tania Campbell, Ekurhuleni Mayor
Today at 18:10
British pound jumps on reports that UK government may reverse parts of its tax-cutting proposals. ZAR has a dizzying spell.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matete Thulare - Head of FX Execution at RMB
Today at 18:12
Lessons SA should learn from Transnet’s stalemate with labour unions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Juanita Maree, CEO of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Bain South Africa comes out swinging over a 10-year ban by National Treasury
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen York - Managing Partner at Bain South Africa.
Today at 18:50
Clever behavioural psychologybehind Disneyland’s design.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leigh Crymble -Behavioural Linguist, and founder of BreadCrumbs
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - What's missing on your business if you have a brilliant product but it's not showing on your growth numbers?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How can you protect yourself financially from economic problems in South Africa?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap... 13 October 2022 1:58 PM
'SA's Constitution is extraordinary but doesn't unite citizens' The country's state of democracy on nation-building and social cohesion continues to be in tatters. 13 October 2022 1:53 PM
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a... 13 October 2022 1:08 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is... 13 October 2022 12:11 PM
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country? Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent... 12 October 2022 5:16 PM
'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury' A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force m... 12 October 2022 4:52 PM
View all Politics
'There's a huge appetite for luxury in SA, a culture of peacocking' No matter what happens in the global economy the rich keep shelling out for luxury goods - and it's no different in South Africa. 13 October 2022 1:54 PM
4IR could be the silver bullet to avert shipping delays The event is hosted at the Durban International Convention Centre and is expected to conclude on Friday. 13 October 2022 12:55 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
View all Business
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap... 13 October 2022 1:58 PM
Loyiso Gola on comedy culture in SA: People don't just go watch standup Loyiso Gola is an award-wining South African comedian whose been entertaining the country for over two decades. 13 October 2022 1:09 PM
How lack of access to eye healthcare hinders visual impairment prevention Amidst Eyecare Awareness Month, 13 October marks World Sight Day which seeks to bring awareness to the early detection and prevent... 13 October 2022 12:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
View all Sport
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia. 12 October 2022 8:14 AM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. 11 October 2022 7:32 AM
View all World
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a... 13 October 2022 1:08 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
View all Africa
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 11:52 AM
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 11:11 AM
View all Opinion
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?

13 October 2022 12:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.

Bruce Whitfield discusses FNB's rebranding with Tim Zunckel (Creative Consultant, Mediaheads 360) on The Money Show's "Heroes and Zeros".

- First National Bank has unveiled a revamp of its famous acacia tree logo, while also launching a redesigned app

- FNB is sure to have some serious rollout campaigns ahead which will help enforce the new logo says advertising expert Tim Zunckel

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA
Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

First National Bank (FNB) has unveiled an revamp of its acacia tree logo, while also launching a redesigned app.

Decades ago, the tree gave rise to all sorts of conspiracy theories about the shapes people saw in the logo.

In 1990, Arthur Goldstuck took inspiration from these theories for the title of his book about urban legends of South Africa, "The Rabbit in the Thorn Tree".

FNB logo
FNB logo

Social media's been abuzz about FNB's new look, with many Tweeps concurring the updated logo looks like a wi-fi sign.

Others praised its "modern" look.

It didn't take South Africans long to start poking some fun and doing social commentary. I've seen some rather hilarious sketches over the logo that created new pictures, some of them a little off-colour.

Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360

One made it look like a thong over a curvaceous bottom - tasteless but funny, c'mon!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

I wasn't buying into it immediately, but I think over time it will settle... and I'm sure that they've got, in the next quarter, some serious rollout campaigns which will help enforce the logo...

Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360

This contemporary move of brands to refresh what they look like is key, says Zunckl.

Because if you don't do it now, when do you do it, and at which stage is the old thorn tree too old for the next step? It's always going to be a challenge and I think the bigger your brand, the harder it is to execute something like this.

Tim Zunckel, Creative Consultant - Mediaheads 360

Scroll up to listen to Zunckel's advertising critiques (FNB discussion at 2:34)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?




