The Aubrey Masango Show
'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis' Business can't be kept quiet anymore, says the South African Association of Freight Forwarders' Juanita Maree. 'We need reform, an...
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap...
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today's Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is...
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country? Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent...
'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis' Business can't be kept quiet anymore, says the South African Association of Freight Forwarders' Juanita Maree. 'We need reform, an...
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar.
Check what you're paying for homeowners insurance, esp if linked to a mortgage If your building insurance premium is bundled with your bond repayment, you could end up paying more without realising it.
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap...
'There's a huge appetite for luxury in SA, a culture of peacocking' No matter what happens in the global economy the rich keep shelling out for luxury goods - and it's no different in South Africa.
Loyiso Gola on comedy culture in SA: People don't just go watch standup Loyiso Gola is an award-wining South African comedian whose been entertaining the country for over two decades.
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help.
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be...
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014.
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views.
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David's TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City's favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie.
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral.
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia.
Lesotho's richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister.
Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a...
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill.
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army.
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X...
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.
Business

Check what you're paying for homeowners insurance, esp if linked to a mortgage

13 October 2022 4:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Home loan
Wendy Knowler
home insurance
consumer issues
homeowners insurance
property insurance
bond payment
building insurance

If your building insurance premium is bundled with your bond repayment, you could end up paying more without realising it.

Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

- If you have a mortgage and you're insured through your financing bank you probably don't know how much you're paying for home owners insurance

- That's because the premium is bundled with the home loan repayment and difficult to keep an eye on says consumer journo Wendy Knowler

Do you know how much you are paying each month for homeowners or building insurance?

If you have a bond on your property your bank requires this insurance that protects you from losses incurred by anything from a fire to your geyser bursting and damaging your ceilings.

Money, home loan. Image: Pixabay
Money, home loan. Image: Pixabay

However, if you're insured by insurance arm of your financing bank you probably don't know how much you're paying, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

That's because the premium is bundled with the home loan repayment and deducted in a single debit order.

Is that a good thing? It depends who you ask, Knowler says.

You are most likely paying more than you need to for home insurance says Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North, particularly if you took out your home loan - and that policy - more than five years ago.

“You should get quotes from other insurance companies for comparison at least every year or two to make sure you’re getting the best deal.”

On a bond repayment of R15 000 for instance, a building insurance premium of R350 looks small - but be wary.

Since they are added together and deducted as a single amount every month, you're unlikely to notice if the insurance premium gradually increases over time.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

If interest rates are rising, bundling makes it especially easy to miss premium increases that are higher than they need to be.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

This can set you up to overpay for home building cover for the next 10 to 20 years

A while back, Knowler also followed up on the case of an Absa client who claimed the bank was gaslighting him about his home owner's policy.

It turned out he was paying the bank in paralell.

RELATED: Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!

A final piece of advice from Knowler:

"It’s crucial to insure your home for what it would cost to clear and rebuild rather than for market value."

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Check what you're paying for homeowners insurance, esp if linked to a mortgage




