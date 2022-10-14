Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:15
Kwasi Kwarteng will be the second shortest serving finance minister after Des, in history
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Stopford - Head of Multi Asset Income at NinetyOne
Today at 18:16
The Money Show Explainer: How can Britain help South Africa facilitate its Just Energy Transition?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Ayo - President of the British Chamber of Business in Southern Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - A look at the business of African Fashion through a book titled, "Africa in Fashion : Luxury, Craft and Textile Heritage"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ken Kweku Nimo - Author and Fashion Business Consultant
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Joburg City Guide: Five romantic date ideas to do this weekend

14 October 2022 10:08 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
gig guide
Joburg City Guide
weekend guide

Here are five ways to celebrate all the love in your life this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – It has been a long year and as we enter 2022’s final stages, it is always fitting to reflect on the people that have held your hand through the season’s changes.

In the hustle of everyday life, it may be difficult to nurture your most treasured relationships.

Here are five ways to celebrate all the love in your life this weekend.

JOBURG GIN FESTIVAL 2022

A perfect date idea for couples to enjoy a variety of the country’s finest gin brands, amazing food trucks and live entertainment is the Schweppes Joburg Gin festival happening on Saturday 15 October at Montecasino.

Tickets start at R200 and are available for sale on Howler.

DINNER IN THE SKY

What better way to set your love on high than dining under the stars. Sky Events hosts a number of dining events - 50 metres above ground - starting from breakfast to dinner every month.

Prices start at R575, bookings are essential.

THE DROWNING EYE

Everybody's love story is different but always so intriguing to watch. Go to the theatre with your partner and catch this play, which follows a love triangle between two brothers competing for the love of one woman.

The Market Theatre Lab is showcasing revolutionary thinker, writer, and playwright Frantz Fanon’s 1949 play The Drowning - a story of passion, sibling rivalry and violence.

Tickets begin at R70, get yours here.

EUROPEAN FILM FESTIVAL 2022

european-film-festivalpng

Catch a movie together at The Zone@Rosebank’s ninth European Film Festival under the theme Innocence and Beyond from 13 to 23 October 2022.

The hybrid film festival will spotlight 16 award-winning films. Screenings are freely available online here or live in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Tickets cost R80. Click here to secure your spot.

TRAVEL BACK IN TIME IN PRETVILLE

Take a trip back to the 1950s with Pretville Town & Bioscope, inspired by the South African 50s movie, Pretville.

Spend the day touring the brightly coloured film dorpie, admire vintage cars and sip on delicious milkshakes at Pretville Diner.

Located in Hartbeespoort, the show town is open every weekend and public holidays. Tickets cost R100 for adults and R50 for children. Book your ticket here.


This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: Five romantic date ideas to do this weekend




