The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 21:05
Weird and Wonderful Feature: Halloween in South Africa
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Janine Gunther - founder of the Halloween Store SA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "The future trends of online learning as well and how people should think about using video to stand out and have impact"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nico Steyn - award winning TV director, script writer, producer and presenter coach
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time. 12 October 2022 1:56 PM
The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from P... 12 October 2022 12:27 PM
Letting friends play matchmaker: 'They know you better than you know yourself' Have you ever been hooked up by a friend, how did that relationship end up? 12 October 2022 11:49 AM
Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday

12 October 2022 1:56 PM
by Eyewitness News
Eskom
Load shedding

Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time.

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom said stage two load shedding will continue to be implemented on Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm to midnight and be reduced to Stage 1 on Friday.

Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time.

"Due to the persistent shortage of generation capacity, Stage 2load shedding will continue tonight and Thursday at 16:00 - 00:00. To the extent possible, Eskom will endevour to limit load shedding to night-time to have minimal impact on the economy and population.

"Eskom will publish a further update on Friday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur," said Eskom in a statement on Wednesday.


This article first appeared on EWN : Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday




The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile

12 October 2022 12:27 PM

Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from Paul Mashatile and so much more.

Letting friends play matchmaker: 'They know you better than you know yourself'

12 October 2022 11:49 AM

Have you ever been hooked up by a friend, how did that relationship end up?

Unions reject government's 7.5% wage increase offer

12 October 2022 11:41 AM

The government has offered labour unions a 7.5% wage increase for the upcoming financial year.

SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!)

12 October 2022 11:37 AM

Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date.

702 Small Business Awards are back

12 October 2022 10:43 AM

Radio 702, in partnership with Lulalend aims to recognise small-to-medium enterprises that go above and beyond to give great service, and business that have made a positive impact in your community.

Calm down and come prepared, advises HR expert on acing a job interview

12 October 2022 9:34 AM

More often than not, recruiters will outline the interview process, and Clark suggests that very early on, prospective employees honestly share their salary expectations, availability to start and are clear about what the job entails.

WATCH: Mother waxes toddler's unibrow to protect her from being bullied

12 October 2022 8:12 AM

A video has gone viral of a mother who waxed unibrows to prevent her daughter from bullying.

BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks

12 October 2022 7:57 AM

The continued strike action at Transnet is estimated to be costing the economy billions.

Transnet strike to top agenda at global maritime event in Durban

12 October 2022 7:45 AM

The event comes at a time when Transnet is marred with a continued strike action from its employees demanding a salary increase.

How will the Transnet strike impact businesses and the economy?

12 October 2022 6:19 AM

The Transnet strike is going on to a week as workers and employers remain deadlocked on wage negotiations.

