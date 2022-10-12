



JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom said stage two load shedding will continue to be implemented on Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm to midnight and be reduced to Stage 1 on Friday.

Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time.

"Due to the persistent shortage of generation capacity, Stage 2load shedding will continue tonight and Thursday at 16:00 - 00:00. To the extent possible, Eskom will endevour to limit load shedding to night-time to have minimal impact on the economy and population.

"Eskom will publish a further update on Friday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur," said Eskom in a statement on Wednesday.

This article first appeared on EWN : Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday