Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon
Clarence Ford interviews Riaan Stroebel, executive head at Curro Durbanville.
Researchers have shown repeatedly that allowing students to wake up later results in better grades and health - both physically and mentally.
Taking the findings to heart, Curro Durbanville has launched “Curro PM”, allowing students to follow an afternoon learning schedule.
Classes will start at 1.45 pm and end at 6.30 pm.
Teachers record all lectures and make them available via live streaming.
For now, Curro PM is only available to students from grade seven to grade nine that achieve certain academic qualifying requirements.
Curro PM students do not have to take part in after-school activities.
We see a lot of children that flourish in a more relaxed schedule… South African youth are ready for this…Riaan Stroebel, Executive Head - Curro Durbanville
Many First World countries are moving to a four-day workweek, with the same output…Riaan Stroebel, Executive Head - Curro Durbanville
We’re innovative. We move with the times…Riaan Stroebel, Executive Head - Curro Durbanville
Ford interviewed Stroebel – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_157677936_back-to-school-alarm-clock-little-girl-schoolgirl-sleeps-in-bed-wakes-up-early-to-study-rubs-eyes-ba.html?vti=nc7ogxjpp90vh9d4dn-1-55
More from Business
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country?
Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent more of the same in future?Read More
'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury'
A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force meets in February 2023.Read More
702 Small Business Awards are back
Radio 702, in partnership with Lulalend aims to recognise small-to-medium enterprises that go above and beyond to give great service, and business that have made a positive impact in your community.Read More
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip
Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia.Read More
BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks
The continued strike action at Transnet is estimated to be costing the economy billions.Read More
How will the Transnet strike impact businesses and the economy?
The Transnet strike is going on to a week as workers and employers remain deadlocked on wage negotiations.Read More
Influencers obliged to disclose if a post is an ad: Advertising Regulatory Board
The regulatory body sees influencers as a form of media and encourages them to be transparent with their audiences.Read More
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero
The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.Read More
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA
If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA chair Justin Mudge.Read More
More from Lifestyle
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!)
Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date.Read More
'Mzansi Icons' gives SA's legends their flowers while they're still here
From the world of sports to business to entertainment, Maps Maponyane is here to present the country's biggest icons with their flowers in 'Mzansi Icons'.Read More
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero
The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.Read More
Why are TV shows about serial killers and crime so popular?
John Perlman speaks to Professor Gerard Labuschagne, former head profiler at the SAPS and author of the book 'Profile Diaries'.Read More
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.Read More
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate
Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.Read More
'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism'
Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people.Read More
Exploring different forms of de-stressing outside of traditional therapy
As end-of-year fatigue begins to tighten its grip, most people are looking for non-traditional ways to unwind and de-stress.Read More
Sam Mhangwani presents: All roads lead to Moretele Park 2022 tribute concert
One of the biggest outdoor picnic festivals in South Africa has returned in 2022 after a two-year breakRead More