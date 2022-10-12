



Clarence Ford interviews Riaan Stroebel, executive head at Curro Durbanville.

Researchers have shown repeatedly that allowing students to wake up later results in better grades and health - both physically and mentally.

Taking the findings to heart, Curro Durbanville has launched “Curro PM”, allowing students to follow an afternoon learning schedule.

Classes will start at 1.45 pm and end at 6.30 pm.

Teachers record all lectures and make them available via live streaming.

For now, Curro PM is only available to students from grade seven to grade nine that achieve certain academic qualifying requirements.

Curro PM students do not have to take part in after-school activities.

© velivinki/123rf.com

We see a lot of children that flourish in a more relaxed schedule… South African youth are ready for this… Riaan Stroebel, Executive Head - Curro Durbanville

Many First World countries are moving to a four-day workweek, with the same output… Riaan Stroebel, Executive Head - Curro Durbanville

We’re innovative. We move with the times… Riaan Stroebel, Executive Head - Curro Durbanville

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon