SA under-ice swimming champ sets her sights on a new record





John Perlman spoke to under-ice swimming champion Amber Fillary.

Under-ice swimming world record holder Amber Fillary wants to set yet another world record by swimming 100 metres with just a single breathe.

In March 2022, she won the world record for 90 meters in a time of two minutes and 35 seconds.

The swimming pool is really amazing. It's 91.4 metres... it’s a bit of a mad number, it’s almost a double Olympic swimming pool, so it’s really big. Amber Fillary, South African under-ice swimming world record holder

She plans to head over to the United Kingdom to swim in London’s Tooting Bec Lido, a 91.44m outdoor pool in November 2022 – where her love for cold-water swimming started.

In her early 20s she got a job as a lifeguard at the pool. They kept it open all year and that’s when her cold-water swimming started, she said.

Over and above of her love for icy waters, the battles she’s had with mental health and addiction is what motivates her to push beyond her limits.

I’ve had hassles with addictions, and I suffer from depression… I suppose my message is don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. Amber Fillary, South African under-ice swimming world record holder

