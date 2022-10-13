Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:10
WWF report reveals that Animal populations experience average decline of almost 70% since 1970,
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Angus Burns - Senior Manager of WWF South Africa’s Land and Biodiversity Stewardship Portfolio
Today at 17:20
ANC submits a motion of no confidence in Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tania Campbell, Ekurhuleni Mayor
Today at 18:10
British pound jumps on reports that UK government may reverse parts of its tax-cutting proposals. ZAR has a dizzying spell.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matete Thulare - Head of FX Execution at RMB
Today at 18:12
Lessons SA should learn from Transnet’s stalemate with labour unions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Juanita Maree, CEO of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Bain South Africa comes out swinging over a 10-year ban by National Treasury
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen York - Managing Partner at Bain South Africa.
Today at 18:50
Clever behavioural psychologybehind Disneyland’s design.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leigh Crymble -Behavioural Linguist, and founder of BreadCrumbs
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - What's missing on your business if you have a brilliant product but it's not showing on your growth numbers?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How can you protect yourself financially from economic problems in South Africa?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams

13 October 2022 12:11 PM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Cyril Ramaphosa
Transnet
2022 ANC elective conference

Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.

The ANC proposes a no-confidence motion against Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Councillor Jongizizwe Dlabathi, ANC whip in Ekurhuleni has the in-depth of this issue.

With continued losses, how will the Democratic Alliance deal with this motion of no confidence? Will brand DA survive this? Solly Moeng, brand Expect spoke to this issue and says we should be aware of opportunists in this issue.

Eyewitness News associate politics editor Tshidi Madia takes us through the ANC CR22 slate ahead of the December elective conference.

Transnet has tabled a new wage offer. Cobus van Vuuren, UNTU general secretary, responds.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhebane wants to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal to lift her suspension. Lindsay Dentlinger is following this story and shared her insights.

One of the co-accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial - Bongani Ntanzi - has applied for bail after two years in prison. Eyewitness News reporter Benedatte Wicks has the details from court.

An elusive Joburg arsonist has appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. Alfa Ramushwana, Eyewitness News reporter, is following this story and files a report.

Women in maritime in SA only amounts to 2%. The South African Marine Safety Authority and the Moses Kotane Institute will hold the World Maritime Day Parallel Event. Motheo Khoaripe, 702’s business anchor, has the details from the conference.

PanSALB announces 2022 SA word of the year finalists #2022SAWordoftheYear #InternationalDictionaryDay. Ntombi Huluhulu - PanSALB spokesperson. Phala Phala and Loadshedding being among the finalist.

People should be aware of links that carry scams, especially during this time of the year. Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO at ESET Southern Africa, has some insights and self-help strategies for you.




