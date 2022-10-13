Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams
The ANC proposes a no-confidence motion against Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Councillor Jongizizwe Dlabathi, ANC whip in Ekurhuleni has the in-depth of this issue.
With continued losses, how will the Democratic Alliance deal with this motion of no confidence? Will brand DA survive this? Solly Moeng, brand Expect spoke to this issue and says we should be aware of opportunists in this issue.
Eyewitness News associate politics editor Tshidi Madia takes us through the ANC CR22 slate ahead of the December elective conference.
Transnet has tabled a new wage offer. Cobus van Vuuren, UNTU general secretary, responds.
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhebane wants to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal to lift her suspension. Lindsay Dentlinger is following this story and shared her insights.
One of the co-accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial - Bongani Ntanzi - has applied for bail after two years in prison. Eyewitness News reporter Benedatte Wicks has the details from court.
An elusive Joburg arsonist has appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. Alfa Ramushwana, Eyewitness News reporter, is following this story and files a report.
Women in maritime in SA only amounts to 2%. The South African Marine Safety Authority and the Moses Kotane Institute will hold the World Maritime Day Parallel Event. Motheo Khoaripe, 702’s business anchor, has the details from the conference.
PanSALB announces 2022 SA word of the year finalists #2022SAWordoftheYear #InternationalDictionaryDay. Ntombi Huluhulu - PanSALB spokesperson. Phala Phala and Loadshedding being among the finalist.
People should be aware of links that carry scams, especially during this time of the year. Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO at ESET Southern Africa, has some insights and self-help strategies for you.
More from Local
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances
Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap or taps have been left open.Read More
'SA's Constitution is extraordinary but doesn't unite citizens'
The country's state of democracy on nation-building and social cohesion continues to be in tatters.Read More
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video
A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a capital city in Kenya.Read More
WATCH: Groom 'promises' to hand over his phone as part of wedding vows?
A video has gone viral of a groom who is asked to include handing over his cell phone to his wife as part and parcel of the wedding vows.Read More
4IR could be the silver bullet to avert shipping delays
The event is hosted at the Durban International Convention Centre and is expected to conclude on Friday.Read More
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?
Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.Read More
'The Zulu’s won the battle but lost the war': Khoza on the battle of Isandlwana
For this week's Masterclass, Relebogile Mabotja speaks to a historian, researcher, and songwriter - Mbuso Khoza about the historic battle of Isandlwana that occurred 143 years ago.Read More
SA under-ice swimming champ sets her sights on a new record
Amber Fillary plans to head over to the United Kingdom to swim in London’s Tooting Bec Lido, a 91.44m outdoor pool in November 2022, where her love for cold-water swimming started.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday
Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time.Read More
More from Politics
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country?
Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent more of the same in future?Read More
'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury'
A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force meets in February 2023.Read More
The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile
Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from Paul Mashatile and so much more.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile
Dealing with ANC salaries, where he stands on corruption accused presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer general Paul Mashatile is ready to lead.Read More
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA
If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA chair Justin Mudge.Read More
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?
In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.Read More
'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC
ActionSA Founder, Herman Mashaba, speaks to Clement Manyathela about the launch of ActionSA's consultative dialogue with Gauteng residents on the future of coalitions.Read More
Zuma’s private prosecution against journalist postponed until early 2023
The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's appliaction to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside by the courts.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
More from Podcasts
The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile
Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from Paul Mashatile and so much more.Read More