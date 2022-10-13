'The Zulu’s won the battle but lost the war': Khoza on the battle of Isandlwana





The battle of Isandlwana which occurred on 22 January 1879 remains significant in South African history, not only for the Zulu tribe but for South Africans as a whole, as it represents the day the Zulu kingdom defeated the British.

Mbuso Khoza gives a masterclass on the events that occurred prior, leading to the events of the battle.

Khoza said that the arrival of the missionaries was in 1806, and a decade later in 1816, King Shaka put together powerful and prominent kingdoms including ooZwide, ooButhelezi, abaThethwa to form what is called the Zulu Kingdom/Zululand today.

However, the invasion of the Zulu Kingdom emerged in 1879 - which was known as the battle of Isandlwana.

The British assumed that they brought civilisation by demonising the Zulu culture.

[The British] told them [amaZulu] not to prepare umqobothi because it’s demonic. Mbuso Khoza, historian, researcher and songwriter

The Zulu’s won the battle but lost the war. Mbuso Khoza, historian, researcher and songwriter

Khoza added that the fact that the Zulu chiefs go to the Anglican church and have no school of thought is representative of how the Zulu’s lost in the long run.

He further said that there are several challenges in the tonality of the way we speak isiZulu.

