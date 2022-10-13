Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances





Africa Melane spoke to Ernest North - co-founder at Naked Insurance about how water shedding can have an impact on your home valuables and how you can protect yourself.

Naked Insurance has cautioned home and business owners to be mindful of leaving taps open during water shedding.

Rand Water is implementing Stage 2 water restrictions in Gauteng as the province battles water shortages amid a heatwave and high water consumption by residents.

Speaking to Africa Melane, North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap or taps have been left open.

Irreparable damage to home valuables as a result of flooding, and if you live in a complex setting, water filtering through to other units and causing damage are some of the risks.

Water shedding can also have an effect on your geyser - depending on its design, if your water supply is low or intermittent. North advises that you switch off your geyser completely if you know that your water supply will be off for a while, as that is good for the longer term of your geyser's life.

North has advised homeowners to insure valuable items to mitigate the possible risks of water damage.

Water shedding does bring a risk and we have seen people opening a tap and because the water supply is low or not on, they leave the room or the house and unfortunately when water supply returns, it does damage. Ernest North, Co-founder - Naked insurance

Permanent fixtures like carpets even at a complex or apartment block, the water can filter through to do damage. Further damage is done to your geyser if the water supply is low, and people must know when to best switch off your geysers on the main electricity supply. Ernest North, Co-founder - Naked insurance

