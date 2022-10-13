4IR could be the silver bullet to avert shipping delays
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Motheo Khoaripe - Eyewitness News business correspondent, about the latest on the second day of the World Maritime Day Parallel event.
Motheo Khoaripe said that technology aimed at solving shipping delays is expected to be discussed on the second day of the World Maritime Day Parallel event.
The maritime event comes at a time when state-owned freight utility, Transnet, is battling with transport unions over deadlocked wage negotiations.
Transnet and the unions - which include the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), and the United National Transport Union (Untu) are currently in talks at the CCMA.
Workers were not backing down as they demand salary increases between 12% and 13% from the entity.
Khoaripe said he caught up with Transnet's general manager of corporate affairs, Moshe Motlohi, who expressed concern about the impact of the strike.
I caught up with Moshe Motlohi, he told us that it will be difficult to show off Durban world class facilities currently because of the ongoing strike.Motheo Khoaripe, business correspondent - Eyewitness News
Operations could be severely stretched if the strike continues indefinitely, and operations could grandly halt in the next three days.Motheo Khoaripe, business correspondent - Eyewitness News
Khoaripe said that Transnet's chances are very low on the scheduled tour of its Durban port for delegates.
He added that discussions around the 4th industrial revolution will be on the table regarding how to avert backlogs and shipping delays.
Today the conference will veer into the 4th industrial revolution and sustainable maritime and how the industry can improve technology having the protection of maritime in mind.Motheo Khoaripe, Business correspondent - Eyewitness News
Delegates will also hear about the future of digitisation for a safer and efficient shipping industry, many investing in new tech that will help avoid backlogs and shipping delays.Motheo Khoaripe, Business correspondent - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106955605_container-ship-sailing-in-sea.html
