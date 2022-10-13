'SA's Constitution is extraordinary but doesn't unite citizens'
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Ivor Chipkin - the director at the Government and Public Policy think tank, GAPP.
Ivor Chipkin who is also an author believes that the rainbow colours do not represent unity in South Africa as the country has moved away from its transformation agenda.
Post-1994, many had hope that South Africa would be mature in transforming a non-racial democracy but remained sketchy.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Chipkin said that we have the best Constitution in the world, but the mandate of a rainbow nation is very unclear.
Our Constitution is a quite extraordinary document but how far it goes in describing who South Africans are not, we don’t have a common religion, we don’t have common culture, we are not heterosexual, we don’t have the same race, it is very foreign describing a plural South African people and the idea is unclear today.Ivor Chipkin, director - Government and Public Policy think tank
He also added that political parties and leaders use some of the challenges like corruption and xenophobia for their own advancement.
There is clearly a fundamental crisis in South Africa and it is political, it is economic, and it is social.Ivor Chipkin, director - Government and Public Policy think tank
I think there is a lot going on and definitely, some of the ideas are excuses to justify terrible corruption, incompetence... and there is a shift in our political culture.Ivor Chipkin, director - Government and Public Policy think tank
