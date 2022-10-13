FlySafair adds 11 new destinations flights in Southern Africa





JOHANNESBURG - FlySafair now offers flights to 11 new destinations throughout southern Africa.

Following their application to operate connections to several southern African destinations, they now have the right to do so.

FlySafair has been approved to operate flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg to Gaborone, Livingstone, Luanda, Lusaka, Maputo, and Victoria Falls by the Air Services Licensing Council of South Africa (ASLC).

Furthermore, the airline has been approved to operate between Cape Town and Windhoek, as well as Johannesburg and Bulawayo.

South Africa’s FlySafair announces it will start flying to Zimbabwe for the first time, after approval to operate the Joburg-Vic Falls and Joburg-Bulawayo routes. The airline has also applied to fly the Joburg-Harare route pic.twitter.com/py6Ms02eOH — newZWire (@newswireZW) October 11, 2022

The airline has not applied for routes between Johannesburg and Harare, Windhoek and Zanzibar, or additional frequencies to Mauritius.

Chief marketing officer at FlySafair Kirby Gordon said that they're very excited about these opportunities.

"We’ve been planning our expansion to more regional destinations for some time and are confident that we will continue to bring our same brand of hassle-free travel to passengers in these markets," said Gordon.

He added: "The events over the last year have put a great deal of pressure on airlines and consumers, and we’re looking at how we can keep airfares low by adding seats on in-demand routes, especially in the run-up to the December season.

"Scheduling routes and frequencies, deploying aircraft and crew and managing resources are all part of a balancing act that determines operational success for airlines."

