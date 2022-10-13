Streaming issues? Report here
WWF report reveals that Animal populations experience average decline of almost 70% since 1970,
ANC submits a motion of no confidence in Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell.
British pound jumps on reports that UK government may reverse parts of its tax-cutting proposals. ZAR has a dizzying spell.
Lessons SA should learn from Transnet's stalemate with labour unions
Market Commentary
Bain South Africa comes out swinging over a 10-year ban by National Treasury
Clever behavioural psychologybehind Disneyland's design.
ZOOM Small Business Focus - What's missing on your business if you have a brilliant product but it's not showing on your growth numbers?
ZOOM Personal Finance - How can you protect yourself financially from economic problems in South Africa?
How lack of access to eye healthcare hinders visual impairment prevention

13 October 2022 12:08 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
eyecare
visual impairment
World Sight Day
Eyecare Awareness Month
Visual impairment prevention
Access to eyecare

Amidst Eyecare Awareness Month, 13 October marks World Sight Day which seeks to bring awareness to the early detection and prevention of visual impairment.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the CEO of the South African Optometric Association - Harry Rosen, about World Sight Day and the importance of public accessibility to affordable eye healthcare.

Out of 2.2 billion people with a visual impairment, one billion could have been avoided, says Rosen.

He points out issues of access and affordability as some of the causes for the lack of early diagnosis and treatment.

Statistics show that 80% of blindness is avoidable and that’s a really sad set of circumstances because when the reason is due to affordability factors or accessibility factors… [and] members of the public don’t have their eyes checked regularly, you know, it’s not difficult to miss the diagnosis and pathology that could be treated quite easily, otherwise.

Harry Rosen, CEO - South African Optometric Association

As such, World Sight Day and Eyecare Awareness Month provide the globe a platform to create awareness around visual impairment issues, and influence people in positions of power to prioritise public eyecare accessibility.

It’s definitely an opportunity to focus on eye health as a global issue. There are 2.2 billion people around the world who are visually impaired, of which 1 billion, actually, the impairment would be avoidable… Importantly, it provides a platform to influence the decision makers to prioritise eye health and eye health initiatives in South Africa.

Harry Rosen, CEO - South African Optometric Association

For more information on how you can get free testing for your eyes, you can contact the South African Optometric Association’s offices at 011 805 4517.

You can also email them your queries at infor@saoa.co.za.

Scroll up for the full interview.




