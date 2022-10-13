WATCH: Groom 'promises' to hand over his phone as part of wedding vows?
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, the couple are saying their vows before a pastor.
"With this ring, with all that I am and all that I have" leads the pastor, with the groom following, until "...including my cellphone" which throws the groom off, culminating in laughter from the bride and the guests.
Divorce at a wedding🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/i4DzroGQQl' Bokang K🇿🇦 (@OfficialBokangK) August 19, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
