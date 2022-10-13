Loyiso Gola on comedy culture in SA: People don't just go watch standup

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Angus Burns - Senior Manager of WWF South Africa’s Land and Biodiversity Stewardship Portfolio

WWF report reveals that Animal populations experience average decline of almost 70% since 1970,

ANC submits a motion of no confidence in Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell.

Today at 18:10

British pound jumps on reports that UK government may reverse parts of its tax-cutting proposals. ZAR has a dizzying spell.

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Matete Thulare - Head of FX Execution at RMB

