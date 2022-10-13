Loyiso Gola on comedy culture in SA: People don't just go watch standup
Clement Manyathela spoke to award-winning South African comedian, Loyiso Gola, about his career as a global comedic sensation.
The comedic sensation has experienced global fame with a 30-minute Netflix special and appearances on Britain’s most prestigious comedy shows like Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and QI.
Joking with Manyathela, Gola said that South Africa doesn't appreciate the art of comedy like the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) do.
In the UK, in New York, people go to comedy, they don't care who's there, they just leave their house [and say], 'I'm gonna watch a bunch guys tell jokes'. In South Africa, the people have to know who it is... It's like, why? Just go watch standup.Loyiso Gola, comedian
That's why we don't have successful comedy clubs [in South Africa] because people wanna go, 'Who's there?'. It has to be this person, or this person, or this person. Whereas in America and the UK and other places where comedy is actually thriving, they don't care.Loyiso Gola, comedian
The Gugulethu, Cape Town native currently jumps between living in South Africa and London.
I move up and down [between London and South Africa]... It's cool [in London]. I'm good, I'm good. London is great. It's a great city, the career is great.Loyiso Gola, comedian
Gola has an upcoming live show at the Home Coming Centre in Cape Town called Popular Culture.
You can cop your tickets here.
Scroll up for the full interview
More from Lifestyle
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances
Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap or taps have been left open.Read More
'There's a huge appetite for luxury in SA, a culture of peacocking'
No matter what happens in the global economy the rich keep shelling out for luxury goods - and it's no different in South Africa.Read More
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?
Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.Read More
How lack of access to eye healthcare hinders visual impairment prevention
Amidst Eyecare Awareness Month, 13 October marks World Sight Day which seeks to bring awareness to the early detection and prevention of visual impairment.Read More
Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon
South Africa’s leading private school company has an innovative new option that will please sleepy students and their parents.Read More
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!)
Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date.Read More
'Mzansi Icons' gives SA's legends their flowers while they're still here
From the world of sports to business to entertainment, Maps Maponyane is here to present the country's biggest icons with their flowers in 'Mzansi Icons'.Read More
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero
The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.Read More
Why are TV shows about serial killers and crime so popular?
John Perlman speaks to Professor Gerard Labuschagne, former head profiler at the SAPS and author of the book 'Profile Diaries'.Read More