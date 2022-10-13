WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, four paratroopers are seen crash landing in a packed stadium and tweeps have jokingly said it is how Ugandan troopers would land when invading Kenya's Nairobi.
The invasion conversation made headlines when Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni fired his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba from the position of commander of the nation's infantry forces in early October, after the latter repeatedly made social media threats to invade Nairobi.
However, Air Force Weather Agency (AFWA) confirmed that the video of the paratroopers who landed in the stadium is not from Uganda or other African countries but from Honduras, North America.
Uganda paratroopers 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YfA3StTCJd' Gift Murapa #VisionTaxAdvisory (@MurapaG) October 11, 2022
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
