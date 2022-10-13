WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
WWF report reveals that Animal populations experience average decline of almost 70% since 1970,
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Angus Burns - Senior Manager of WWF South Africa’s Land and Biodiversity Stewardship Portfolio
Today at 17:20
ANC submits a motion of no confidence in Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tania Campbell, Ekurhuleni Mayor
Today at 18:10
British pound jumps on reports that UK government may reverse parts of its tax-cutting proposals. ZAR has a dizzying spell.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matete Thulare - Head of FX Execution at RMB
Today at 18:12
Lessons SA should learn from Transnet’s stalemate with labour unions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Juanita Maree, CEO of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Bain South Africa comes out swinging over a 10-year ban by National Treasury
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen York - Managing Partner at Bain South Africa.
Today at 18:50
Clever behavioural psychologybehind Disneyland’s design.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leigh Crymble -Behavioural Linguist, and founder of BreadCrumbs
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - What's missing on your business if you have a brilliant product but it's not showing on your growth numbers?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How can you protect yourself financially from economic problems in South Africa?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap... 13 October 2022 1:58 PM
'SA's Constitution is extraordinary but doesn't unite citizens' The country's state of democracy on nation-building and social cohesion continues to be in tatters. 13 October 2022 1:53 PM
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a... 13 October 2022 1:08 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is... 13 October 2022 12:11 PM
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country? Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent... 12 October 2022 5:16 PM
'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury' A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force m... 12 October 2022 4:52 PM
View all Politics
'There's a huge appetite for luxury in SA, a culture of peacocking' No matter what happens in the global economy the rich keep shelling out for luxury goods - and it's no different in South Africa. 13 October 2022 1:54 PM
4IR could be the silver bullet to avert shipping delays The event is hosted at the Durban International Convention Centre and is expected to conclude on Friday. 13 October 2022 12:55 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
View all Business
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap... 13 October 2022 1:58 PM
Loyiso Gola on comedy culture in SA: People don't just go watch standup Loyiso Gola is an award-wining South African comedian whose been entertaining the country for over two decades. 13 October 2022 1:09 PM
How lack of access to eye healthcare hinders visual impairment prevention Amidst Eyecare Awareness Month, 13 October marks World Sight Day which seeks to bring awareness to the early detection and prevent... 13 October 2022 12:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
View all Sport
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia. 12 October 2022 8:14 AM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. 11 October 2022 7:32 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 5:14 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Africa

WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video

13 October 2022 1:08 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Kenya
Uganda
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela
Paratroopers

A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a capital city in Kenya.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, four paratroopers are seen crash landing in a packed stadium and tweeps have jokingly said it is how Ugandan troopers would land when invading Kenya's Nairobi.

The invasion conversation made headlines when Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni fired his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba from the position of commander of the nation's infantry forces in early October, after the latter repeatedly made social media threats to invade Nairobi.

However, Air Force Weather Agency (AFWA) confirmed that the video of the paratroopers who landed in the stadium is not from Uganda or other African countries but from Honduras, North America.

Also read MSN article for full story here.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.




13 October 2022 1:08 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Kenya
Uganda
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela
Paratroopers

More from Local

© coffeemate/123rf.com

Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances

13 October 2022 1:58 PM

Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap or taps have been left open.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vladm/123rf.com

'SA's Constitution is extraordinary but doesn't unite citizens'

13 October 2022 1:53 PM

The country's state of democracy on nation-building and social cohesion continues to be in tatters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

File image via 123rf.com

WATCH: Groom 'promises' to hand over his phone as part of wedding vows?

13 October 2022 12:57 PM

A video has gone viral of a groom who is asked to include handing over his cell phone to his wife as part and parcel of the wedding vows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© medvedkov/123rf.com

4IR could be the silver bullet to avert shipping delays

13 October 2022 12:55 PM

The event is hosted at the Durban International Convention Centre and is expected to conclude on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?

13 October 2022 12:53 PM

Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams

13 October 2022 12:11 PM

Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Many have gathered ahead of King Misuzulu's coronation on Saturday, 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

'The Zulu’s won the battle but lost the war': Khoza on the battle of Isandlwana

13 October 2022 12:02 PM

For this week's Masterclass, Relebogile Mabotja speaks to a historian, researcher, and songwriter - Mbuso Khoza about the historic battle of Isandlwana that occurred 143 years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary

SA under-ice swimming champ sets her sights on a new record

13 October 2022 6:42 AM

Amber Fillary plans to head over to the United Kingdom to swim in London’s Tooting Bec Lido, a 91.44m outdoor pool in November 2022, where her love for cold-water swimming started.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pegleg01/123rf.com

Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday

12 October 2022 1:56 PM

Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile

12 October 2022 12:27 PM

Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from Paul Mashatile and so much more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

© 3dgenerator/123rf.com

Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago

11 October 2022 1:00 PM

Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South Africa and France flags seen ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the Union buildings where he will be hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Pictures: GCIS

IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy

7 October 2022 6:40 AM

The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mali beat Tunisia in their Africa Cup of Nations match on 12 January 2022. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter

Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights

5 October 2022 4:45 PM

Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ozkanozmen/123rf.com

Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique

30 September 2022 12:04 PM

Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ 06photo/123rf.com

Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day

14 September 2022 5:14 PM

Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

©chrisdorney/123RF.COM

The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign

9 September 2022 12:44 PM

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bennymarty/123rf.com

BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours

9 September 2022 6:55 AM

Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aerial image of Stone Town, Zanzibar @ margo1778/123rf.com

Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub

7 September 2022 6:09 PM

Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Non-bank finance is key in ESG

7 September 2022 6:57 AM

While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: jorono/Pixabay

Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute

5 September 2022 6:45 AM

The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) and current President Joao Lourenco emerging as the winner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Calm down and come prepared, advises HR expert on acing a job interview

Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

Politics

BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks

Local Business

'SA's Constitution is extraordinary but doesn't unite citizens'

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa urges all parties in Transnet strike to act in the country's interests

13 October 2022 4:58 PM

Untu willing to reduce wage demand to Transnet but not below inflation

13 October 2022 4:34 PM

DA wants new legislation to manage coalition governments

13 October 2022 3:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA