Is the tobacco bill over-regulation or public good?
In South Africa, smoking results in close to 60% of lung cancer deaths.
Smoking also contributed to a further R14 billion worth of healthcare problems.
The proposed government smoker’s bill, if passed, will ban smoking indoors, smoking in a car, or at home in the presence of a non-smoker and seeks to change the way e-cigarette products can be marketed or sold.
Products such as e-cigarettes, vaping products are currently not regulated, and yet there’s evidence that there are health risks that are associated with them.Dr Lynn Moeng-Mahlangu – chief director of health promotion at the Health Department
Gcoyi agrees that the vaping industry needs to be regulated as it puts consumer safety at the forefront but disagrees with the proposed form of regulation.
According to Gcoyi, the proposed legislation does not take into account smokers who are struggling to quit smoking or do not want to quit smoking.
This is not the way we go about regulating the vaping industry. It is a proven fact that it is a less harmful alternative to smoking, not that it’s not without risk… it is less harmful than smoking tobacco.Asanda Gcoyi - chief executive of Vapour Products Association of South Africa
Mnguni says that the Department of Health doesn’t engage with industries when passing laws and that other industries will be impacted by this bill, adding that the Department of Health should consider it.
He further said the problem is not the bill but the enforcement of the proposed bill.
The biggest challenge is that regulation doesn’t necessarily work, enforcement of laws is pivotal.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni - chairperson of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
It’s not a stop, we are not banning the product, they have to be regulated and marketed safely... Health is losing much more in treating illnesses that are caused by both cigarettes and these new generation products.Dr Lynn Moeng-Mahlangu – chief director of health promotion at the Health Department
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111174436_don-t-smoke-sign-no-smoking-sign-in-in-coffee-cafe.html?term=no%2Bsmoking%2Bsign&vti=o4dytp2dfuanmc92oc-1-2
More from Local
Transnet strike directly impacting production and in turn, revenue, says AgriSA
Operations at key ports in KwaZulu-Natal's harbours have been disrupted due to the continued strike.Read More
'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis'
Business can't be kept quiet anymore, says the South African Association of Freight Forwarders' Juanita Maree. 'We need reform, and quickly.'Read More
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.Read More
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances
Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap or taps have been left open.Read More
'SA's Constitution is extraordinary but doesn't unite citizens'
The country's state of democracy on nation-building and social cohesion continues to be in tatters.Read More
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video
A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a capital city in Kenya.Read More
WATCH: Groom 'promises' to hand over his phone as part of wedding vows?
A video has gone viral of a groom who is asked to include handing over his cell phone to his wife as part and parcel of the wedding vows.Read More
4IR could be the silver bullet to avert shipping delays
The event is hosted at the Durban International Convention Centre and is expected to conclude on Friday.Read More
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?
Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.Read More
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams
Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.Read More