Is the tobacco bill over-regulation or public good?





In South Africa, smoking results in close to 60% of lung cancer deaths.

Smoking also contributed to a further R14 billion worth of healthcare problems.

The proposed government smoker’s bill, if passed, will ban smoking indoors, smoking in a car, or at home in the presence of a non-smoker and seeks to change the way e-cigarette products can be marketed or sold.

Products such as e-cigarettes, vaping products are currently not regulated, and yet there’s evidence that there are health risks that are associated with them. Dr Lynn Moeng-Mahlangu – chief director of health promotion at the Health Department

Gcoyi agrees that the vaping industry needs to be regulated as it puts consumer safety at the forefront but disagrees with the proposed form of regulation.

According to Gcoyi, the proposed legislation does not take into account smokers who are struggling to quit smoking or do not want to quit smoking.

This is not the way we go about regulating the vaping industry. It is a proven fact that it is a less harmful alternative to smoking, not that it’s not without risk… it is less harmful than smoking tobacco. Asanda Gcoyi - chief executive of Vapour Products Association of South Africa

Mnguni says that the Department of Health doesn’t engage with industries when passing laws and that other industries will be impacted by this bill, adding that the Department of Health should consider it.

He further said the problem is not the bill but the enforcement of the proposed bill.

The biggest challenge is that regulation doesn’t necessarily work, enforcement of laws is pivotal. Sinenhlanhla Mnguni - chairperson of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association

It’s not a stop, we are not banning the product, they have to be regulated and marketed safely... Health is losing much more in treating illnesses that are caused by both cigarettes and these new generation products. Dr Lynn Moeng-Mahlangu – chief director of health promotion at the Health Department

