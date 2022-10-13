Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'





- Bain & Company has written an open letter reiterating its claim that the global consulting firm did nothing wrong during its work with the South African Revenue Service

- This follows National Treasury's announcement in September that it had banned Bain from public sector contracts for ten years because the consultant was implicated in state capture at Sars

Bain & Company. Picture: monticello/123rf.com

Bain & Company wants National Treasury to revoke the ten-year ban it imposed on the consultant in September.

In an open letter, Bain appeals for "constructive dialogue".

The UK government had earlier imposed a similar, but shorter 3-year ban on the global management consulting firm.

Bain is implicated in state capture at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.

Whitfield asks York to explain why he and his relatively new team in South Africa feel they are being treated unjustly.

Let me start by saying we deeply regret the mistakes we made leading up to and including our work at Sars between 2015 and 2017. We've acknowledged those mistakes and we've apologised publicly on multiple occasions now. Stephen York, Managing Partner - Bain & Co South Africa

We also accept that there must be consequences for these mistakes - we're not trying to shy away from that. I also fully recognise and support government's responsibility in holding companies to account for the role that Bain has played in state capture. Stephen York, Managing Partner - Bain & Co South Africa

We're committed to building a better business community and a better South Africa. Part of what we've thought about is setting aside funds to invest in an inclusive and growing South Africa, for example pro bono consulting support... Stephen York, Managing Partner - Bain & Co South Africa

Having said that however, York adds the rejoinder that Bain cannot accept "jurisdiction that singles out one individual company."

It also cannot accept action that is based on what the firm claims are "alleged fraud and corrupt practices that have not been proven".

Thirdly, he says South Africa's punitive action does not follow legal due process.

On behalf of Bain, York once again claims no corrupt....

There's been absolutely no evidence to suggest that there was any corruption or fraud on the part of Bain during the Nugent process... on which the restriction was based, or from the independent investigation conducted by Baker McKenzie on our behalf. Stephen York, Managing Partner - Bain & Co South Africa

No-one is compelled to do business with anybody else, Whitfield comments.

"The South African government doesn't trust you and has chosen to not do business with you."

York says the issue is not one of Bain wanting to do public sector work in South Africa but a matter of principle.

We cannot allow the brand of our business to be further impacted based on accusations that are completely unproven and untrue, and on a process that doesn't follow the legal framework that is set out there... It's about making sure that we clear any false accusations around us. Stephen York, Managing Partner - Bain & Co South Africa

Both South Africa's Nugent and Zondo Commissions found that there are grounds for further investigation of Bain with a view to possible prosecution, Nicole Fritz noted in an earlier interview on The Money Show.

The Director of the Helen Suzman Foundation pointed out that Bain has has never made its internally commissioned report available for public scrutiny, saying "so this idea that we should prefer it... seems farcical".

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'