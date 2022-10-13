Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
info
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens

13 October 2022 5:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank.