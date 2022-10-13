Home arrow_forward Business fiber_manual_record World Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens 13 October 2022 5:40 PM by Paula Luckhoff Tags: Eskom Rand World markets Dollar ANC Elective Conference The Money Show US Dollar Inflation Reserve bank Bruce Whitfield Us fed UK government British pound ZAR Rate Hikes Matete Thulare Transnet strike Share This: The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar. Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank. Picture: 123rf Thursday was "a messy day" on world markets, as Bruce Whitfield puts it.

The two driving factors were fears of more interest rate hikes in the US and speculation that the UK government could make a U-turn on its controversial "mini-budget".

The rand took a pummeling as both the dollar and the pound strengthened.

RELATED: UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning

Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank (RBM).

Thulare says it's difficult at this point to pinpoint the biggest factor affecting the currency, with "a cocktail of issues" at play.

At this point in time we don't know whether it's a case of do we look at the US Fed, do we look at the UK, do we look at issues locally or do we also look at the energy sector from a Russia-Ukraine perspective... It just feels like a cocktail of issues at this point in time.
Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - Rand Merchant Bank

If you look beyond what is happening in the US and the UK, even locally just our own issues are shooting us to other levels. We're talking about the potential greylisting, there are the Eskom issues...
Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - Rand Merchant Bank

...and the big one which is obviously Transnet, that also going to be affecting sentiment, especially considering that last year we really had some great revenue sources from the mining companies on the back of the commodity boom...
Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - Rand Merchant Bank

Thulare believes it's only going to get worse, especially considering that, from a South African perspective, there is the ANC Elective Conference also taking place in a few months.

There could potentially be an emergency Reserve Bank meeting, he speculates.

The one thing that doesn't make it harder are the minutes from the Fed last night, showing officials agreeing that they're ready to hike rates... something that we need to brace ourselves for, especially after we saw the US CTI numbers today still at 40-year highs, underscoring the persistence of inflation...
Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - Rand Merchant Bank

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens 