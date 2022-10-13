'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis'
"The ongoing impasse between recognised unions and Transnet is having a devastating effect on our economy - worse even when compared to the energy crisis!"
That's the introduction to a plea from the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) for the urgent resolution of wage negotiations between Transnet and recognised unions.
The industry body says its research shows that logistics delays to the supply chain cost the economy between R100 million and R100 billion a day.
When calculating the total economic cost, the impact is even more devastating the SAAFF says.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Juanita Maree, SAAFF CEO.
We're all South Africans and we're all concerned about growth and jobs, and this strike is not helping with either of those.Juanita Maree, CEO - South African Association of Freight Forwarders
Maree details the Association's proposals, which have been discussed with government representatives.
From our point of view and analysis... we can see that the old model Transnet is using is not going to help us with demonstrated capacity for trade growth, so we need to reform and we need to reform very quickly.Juanita Maree, CEO - South African Association of Freight Forwarders
Our suggestion is that we need to bring back inter-port competition between the waterside and the land terminals... and then we definitely need to bring in private sector participation.Juanita Maree, CEO - South African Association of Freight Forwarders
Not that we think the private sector has the answers to all the problems but we need to bring back productivity in terms of the capital investment, the skill set...Juanita Maree, CEO - South African Association of Freight Forwarders
Asked about government's general reluctance to allow the private sector so much room, she says South Africa cannot afford for critical state entities to remain broken.
It's a very dangerous tipping point the country is playing with, Maree warns.
We cannot make decisions, but we also as business cannot be kept quiet anymore.Juanita Maree, CEO - South African Association of Freight Forwarders
There comes a tipping point where we say as businesses 'well, either we fix it or we have more job losses' and this is what the ports strike is telling us, that business has a threshold and once you're over that threshold you won't be able to bounce back again.Juanita Maree, CEO - South African Association of Freight Forwarders
My engagement with Operation Vulindlela wasn't bad at all. Maybe that's a structure that can work and can unlock the new reforms that we're looking for.Juanita Maree, CEO - South African Association of Freight Forwarders
