Transnet strike directly impacting production and in turn, revenue, says AgriSA
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Christo van der Rheede - Executive director at AgriSA.
AgriSA cannot proceed with production and has warned of a threat to food security following the continued strike action at Transnet.
The South African Transport Allied Workers Union (Satawu), and the United National Transport Union (Untu) who have been striking since last Thursday, rejected a revised 5% wage increase by the employer.
The agricultural sector relies on ports to generate revenue and production for imports and exports.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Rheede said they cannot proceed with production since workers have downed tools.
He also stressed that entities like Transnet and Eskom should be self-reliant instead of cashing out from the government.
We rely on our ports to import fertilizer, to import tractors, to import diesel and we rely on our ports to export, through that process you earn foreign exchange which is critical for the fiscas.Christo van der Rheede, Executive director - AgriSA
Government is responsible in terms of providing funds and bailouts, but we have seen through the years that has really drained the coffers and we want these entities to be self-reliant.Christo van der Rheede, Executive director - AgriSA
AgriSA held its annual congress at The Maslow Square in Pretoria on Thursday.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
