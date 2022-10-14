What constitutes intellectual property infringement?





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Lazarus Serobe - Managing director at Dramatic, Artistic, and Literary Rights Organisation (Dalro).

You can share the intellectual property of an artist or author but did you know that you are infringing on their rights when you do so without getting their permission?

Dramatic, Artistic, and Literary Rights Organisation (Dalro) is the organisation that manages and licenses copyright on behalf of holders.

Serobe said that you need permission from the holder - either an artist or author before you can share or use their work.

Using anybody’s property whether intellectual or physical without their permission is physical trespassing in copyright infringement. Lazarus Serobe, Managing director - Dramatic, Artistic, and Literary Rights Organisation

Intellectual property includes paintings, images, videos, and books just to mention a few.

You need to get the author or painter’s permission because when you bought that lovely painting to enjoy, he/she did not give up rights for reproduction. There is nothing wrong with sharing a newspaper article but do it legally and correctly. Lazarus Serobe, Managing director - Dramatic, Artistic, and Literary Rights Organisation

