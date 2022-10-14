What it's really like to run a thriving nightclub or lifestyle lounge





Clement Manyathela speaks to the club manager of Zen63 - Mongezi Mokone; and the owner of Rockets - Sean Barber, about what it takes to manage a club and a lifestyle lounge.

Managing a club or a lifestyle lounge is a lot of hard work, though it may not appear so on the surface.

There are a number of things to consider that contribute to an establishment's success, such as location, venue, customers, safety, atmosphere and pricing.

And just like any business, being able to cater to costumers' needs is vital in ensuring longevity in the game.

The day-to-day running of the place is solely on your shoulders. You need to have a first-hand deliverance where you deal with customers day in, day out, where you have to make sure you cater to each and every aspect that the customer would love to experience from your place in terms of the kind of lifestyle you want to offer them. Mongezi Mokone, club manager - Zen 63

With the market and consumer demand changing with every passing moment, clubs and lounges have to adapt at a lighting speed.

This industry is quite volatile. Things change in a day. Things change in a minute. You have to keep up with the trends. You have to adapt in a matter of minutes and know how customers are receiving the entertainment industry in that time. Mongezi Mokone, club manager - Zen 63

Due to well-documented high levels of crime in South Africa, making sure your customer feels safe is of paramount importance.

You need to, as an owner, dedicate a large budget towards the security detail that you have both inside your establishment and around. You need to have very visible security staff that stand out from the rest that are in critical areas throughout the space... It's all about having a sufficient number of security personnel that are well trained and know their job. Sean Barber, owner - Rockets

On the topic of marking up the pricing of drinks, something such establishments are infamous for, both Barber and Mokone say this is because the customer pays for the entire experience of the club and not just the drink when pricing is considered.

We have to price it accordingly to cover our costs... [you have] significant security costs, you've got high rental costs, you've got high salary costs, these all determine the markup percentage that you'll take. Sean Barber, owner - Rockets

Apart from what [Barber] said, I always tell my customers that... 'right now, you are paying, in addition, for the lifestyle, the environment, the ambiance'. You're not literally paying for the bottle of Hennessy that you're drinking... you're paying for the feel of it. Mongezi Mokone, club manager - Zen 63

