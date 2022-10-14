What it's really like to run a thriving nightclub or lifestyle lounge
Clement Manyathela speaks to the club manager of Zen63 - Mongezi Mokone; and the owner of Rockets - Sean Barber, about what it takes to manage a club and a lifestyle lounge.
Managing a club or a lifestyle lounge is a lot of hard work, though it may not appear so on the surface.
There are a number of things to consider that contribute to an establishment's success, such as location, venue, customers, safety, atmosphere and pricing.
And just like any business, being able to cater to costumers' needs is vital in ensuring longevity in the game.
The day-to-day running of the place is solely on your shoulders. You need to have a first-hand deliverance where you deal with customers day in, day out, where you have to make sure you cater to each and every aspect that the customer would love to experience from your place in terms of the kind of lifestyle you want to offer them.Mongezi Mokone, club manager - Zen 63
With the market and consumer demand changing with every passing moment, clubs and lounges have to adapt at a lighting speed.
This industry is quite volatile. Things change in a day. Things change in a minute. You have to keep up with the trends. You have to adapt in a matter of minutes and know how customers are receiving the entertainment industry in that time.Mongezi Mokone, club manager - Zen 63
Due to well-documented high levels of crime in South Africa, making sure your customer feels safe is of paramount importance.
You need to, as an owner, dedicate a large budget towards the security detail that you have both inside your establishment and around. You need to have very visible security staff that stand out from the rest that are in critical areas throughout the space... It's all about having a sufficient number of security personnel that are well trained and know their job.Sean Barber, owner - Rockets
On the topic of marking up the pricing of drinks, something such establishments are infamous for, both Barber and Mokone say this is because the customer pays for the entire experience of the club and not just the drink when pricing is considered.
We have to price it accordingly to cover our costs... [you have] significant security costs, you've got high rental costs, you've got high salary costs, these all determine the markup percentage that you'll take.Sean Barber, owner - Rockets
Apart from what [Barber] said, I always tell my customers that... 'right now, you are paying, in addition, for the lifestyle, the environment, the ambiance'. You're not literally paying for the bottle of Hennessy that you're drinking... you're paying for the feel of it.Mongezi Mokone, club manager - Zen 63
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Business
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million
Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million).Read More
'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis'
Business can't be kept quiet anymore, says the South African Association of Freight Forwarders' Juanita Maree. 'We need reform, and quickly.'Read More
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.Read More
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens
The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar.Read More
Check what you're paying for homeowners insurance, esp if linked to a mortgage
If your building insurance premium is bundled with your bond repayment, you could end up paying more without realising it.Read More
'There's a huge appetite for luxury in SA, a culture of peacocking'
No matter what happens in the global economy the rich keep shelling out for luxury goods - and it's no different in South Africa.Read More
4IR could be the silver bullet to avert shipping delays
The event is hosted at the Durban International Convention Centre and is expected to conclude on Friday.Read More
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?
Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.Read More