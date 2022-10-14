WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, Jamie Foxx can be seen being turned away from the Hollywood-held and he seems not bothered.
Reports suggest that he arrived late with an entourage of 10 and did not make a reservation.
Jamie Foxx was turned away from Cardi B's bday party! pic.twitter.com/o6u4y3jBNm' TMZ Live (@TMZLive) October 13, 2022
Source : Picture: Facebook
