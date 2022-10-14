WATCH: Baby puke-kisses mom
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, the mother can be seen cradling her baby.
She then plants a kiss only to be met by puke.
🤣🤣 parent life! pic.twitter.com/zem2GCpMJ3' Cute Black Babies (@Lilblackbabies) October 9, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_83662442_baby-child-sitting-in-car-seat-with-safety-belt-locked-protection.html
More from Local
Eskom to suspend load shedding at midnight
The power utility cited a low electricity demand for the weekend.Read More
A twist in Krugersdorp gang rape case and a call for castration of pit bulls
This Friday episode of the Midday Report Express ended on a high note with Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy, but not before we check in with the latest developments in top stories.Read More
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party
A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party.Read More
What constitutes intellectual property infringement?
"Using anybody’s property whether intellectual or physical without their permission is physical trespassing in copyright infringement," says Dalro's Lazarus Serobe.Read More
Transnet strike directly impacting production and in turn, revenue, says AgriSA
Operations at key ports in KwaZulu-Natal's harbours have been disrupted due to the continued strike.Read More
Is the tobacco bill over-regulation or public good?
Clement Manyathela speaks with the Health Department's Dr Lynn Moeng-Mahlangu, Asanda Gcoyi, the chief executive of Vapour Products Association of South Africa and Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, the chair of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association.Read More
'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis'
Business can't be kept quiet anymore, says the South African Association of Freight Forwarders' Juanita Maree. 'We need reform, and quickly.'Read More
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.Read More
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances
Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap or taps have been left open.Read More