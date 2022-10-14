WATCH: Baby puke-kisses mom

Today at 18:15 Kwasi Kwarteng will be the second shortest serving finance minister after Des, in history The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

John Stopford - Head of Multi Asset Income at NinetyOne

Today at 18:16 The Money Show Explainer: How can Britain help South Africa facilitate its Just Energy Transition? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Leon Ayo - President of the British Chamber of Business in Southern Africa

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

