Why is illness insurance important? And how is it different from medical aid?

Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group. 26 November 2022 6:58 PM
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab 'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features t... 26 November 2022 5:20 PM
16 Days of Activism: How South Africa’s TV news gets it wrong The 25th of November to the 10th of December marks 16 days of Activism, which is a global campaign to combat femicides and gender-... 25 November 2022 4:56 PM
Local
'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group. 26 November 2022 6:58 PM
ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni says stability is needed in CoJ government ActionSA has welcomed the withdrawal of another motion of no confidence against the City of Johannesburg mayor. 25 November 2022 3:37 PM
The Midday Report Express: Lindiwe Susulu takes issue with ANC Top 6 nominations Delivered to you every afternoon. 25 November 2022 12:41 PM
Politics
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 24 November 2022 8:53 PM
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition. 24 November 2022 8:05 PM
Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%. 24 November 2022 7:32 PM
Business
'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music Failure touches all of our lives, even Grammy nominees, but it is through this that lessons are learned. 25 November 2022 2:14 PM
Beyond closed doors: Is sex in risky places worth the hype? When the bed starts to feel a little dull, some people decide to spice up their love life by taking sex out of the bedroom. 25 November 2022 10:49 AM
Pathologising gender: How healthcare professionals view gender identity The way that gender identity has been pathologised by healthcare professionals has evolved over time, particularly in liberal-lean... 25 November 2022 4:17 AM
Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
Sport
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab 'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features t... 26 November 2022 5:20 PM
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
Opinion
Why is illness insurance important? And how is it different from medical aid?

* 23 November 2022 8:28 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Insurance
Old Mutual
Medical aid
Healthcare
illness

Expert guests from Old Mutual join the Clement Manyathela Show to unpack the importance of illness insurance.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has left many worried about falling ill, even if it’s a common cold. Healthcare costs are also set to rise due to inflation, leaving people stressed about being able to afford be sick. Medical aid and GAP cover are popular ways in which people prepare for being ill or any other medical needs, but illness insurance is often overlooked.

This is due to the assumption that they’re all the same thing when they’re actually vastly different.

To explain the importance of illness insurance and how it differs from medical aid, The Clement Manyathela Show hosted Dr. Bielqees Salie, Senior Medical Officer at Old Mutual; and John Kotze, Product Management Head of Retail Protection Solutions at Old Mutual Limited.

Listen to the full conversation below:

Kotze mentions how medical aid aims to pay for specific medical costs relating to the direct treatment of the medical condition – including hospital costs, doctor’s bills and specialists fees. GAP cover essentially covers the difference between the actual medical expenses and what the medical aid pays out. However, illness insurance plays a completely different role, he says.

It aims to protect you against the effects of a severe illness. The research that we’ve done on people with these illnesses whether big or small has all of these unexpected costs that they never anticipated – and that’s what illness insurance is there to cover.

John Kotze, Product Management Head of Retail Protection Solutions, Old Mutual Limited

To find out more about Old Mutual’s Illness Insurance, make sure to visit https://www.oldmutual.co.za/personal/solutions/health/severe-illness-insurance/




More from Health & Fitness

Screenshot. Picture: thepaigeprojectsa /Instagram

The Paige Project calls for donations to raise awareness about cerebral palsy

17 November 2022 12:30 PM

"We are calling on people to come support us and of course to contribute to our funds."

Read More arrow_forward

The best way to adjust to work life after lockdown, according to a psychologist

11 November 2022 8:30 AM

A psychologist guides us through the mixed work-related feelings we may be feeling and explains how to reset for future success.

Read More arrow_forward

Practical ways to cope with grief and handle loss

10 November 2022 8:06 AM

A clinical psychologist explains the different stages of grief and how we can cope after experiencing Covid-related loss.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

How a high intake of red meat, alcohol can lead to gout

8 November 2022 1:06 PM

Gout also known as arthritis, relates to an unsettling common pain and inflammation in the joints.

Read More arrow_forward

Over 3000 South Africans reach out to SADAG daily, says Operations Director

26 October 2022 1:27 PM

Cindy Poluta speaks to SADAG's Operation Director in the opening episode of The Reset podcast series.

Read More arrow_forward

© ocusfocus/123rf.com

What is the meaning of my life? An expert weighs in on existential crisis

2 October 2022 4:34 PM

What is the meaning of my life? It's a question we all ask at one point, or at several junctions in the journey called our lives.

Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela. Picture: Sahpra.

What makes Sahpra CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela tick?

2 October 2022 3:11 PM

After a baptism of fire, Sahpra CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela is still eager to contribute to SA's science revolution.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Finance

85% of people with disabilities are unemployed in SA. Absa looks to change that.

18 November 2022 8:36 AM

Absa aims to give young people with disabilities the chance to develop digital skills and thrive in the workplace.

Read More arrow_forward

How local SMEs can optimize their business efficiency with Old Mutual

18 November 2022 7:08 AM

An Old Mutual expert explains how small businesses can improve their operations through the SMEgo platform.

Read More arrow_forward

How we can create an Africa that's ready for the future

7 November 2022 2:43 PM

Absa experts unpack how the continent can further develop its financial markets, despite various challenges.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

© instaphotos/123rf.com

After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?

24 November 2022 8:53 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Sorbet logo @SorbetGroup

Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m

24 November 2022 8:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on 24 November 2022

Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike

24 November 2022 7:32 PM

The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%.

Read More arrow_forward

Image of Ankerlig Gas Turbine Station @EskomSouthAfrica

PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays?

24 November 2022 6:42 PM

PetroSA is providing 50 million litres of diesel to Eskom after the power utility ran out of money to buy more fuel for its Open Cycle Gas Turbine stations.

Read More arrow_forward

Interest rates are rising around the world. © takasuu/123rf.com

Interest rate hikes could be preventing things from getting worse - Lings

24 November 2022 5:20 PM

The governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago, announced that the repo rate has increased by 75 basis points to 7% on Thursday.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom receives diesel supply, to reduce power cuts to stage 3

24 November 2022 2:16 PM

Eskom says that power cuts will be reduced to stage 3 during Thursday night following a supply of diesel by PetroSA this week.

Read More arrow_forward

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. picture: @CBKKenya/Twitter

MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7%

24 November 2022 1:45 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the monetary policy committee had mixed views on how much the repo rate should be increased by.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Ion Chiosea/123rf

What makes 42% of South Africans willing to commit first-party fraud?

24 November 2022 3:52 AM

A global data analysis company, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), has shown that 42% of South Africans are willing to commit first-party fraud.

Read More arrow_forward

@ nattyblissful/123rf.com

'Black Fri actually gives smart shoppers chance to ease cost of living pressure'

23 November 2022 7:16 PM

According to NielsenIAQ, last year's Black Friday spending was bigger than the the traditional festive season purchase week in December.

Read More arrow_forward

© shutterhero/123rf.com

All signs point to another 75 basis point rate hike on Thursday - economist

23 November 2022 6:05 PM

The South African Reserve Bank is widely expected to announce another interest rate hike on Thursday afternoon after the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.

Read More arrow_forward

