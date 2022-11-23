Why is illness insurance important? And how is it different from medical aid?





The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has left many worried about falling ill, even if it’s a common cold. Healthcare costs are also set to rise due to inflation, leaving people stressed about being able to afford be sick. Medical aid and GAP cover are popular ways in which people prepare for being ill or any other medical needs, but illness insurance is often overlooked.

This is due to the assumption that they’re all the same thing when they’re actually vastly different.

To explain the importance of illness insurance and how it differs from medical aid, The Clement Manyathela Show hosted Dr. Bielqees Salie, Senior Medical Officer at Old Mutual; and John Kotze, Product Management Head of Retail Protection Solutions at Old Mutual Limited.

Kotze mentions how medical aid aims to pay for specific medical costs relating to the direct treatment of the medical condition – including hospital costs, doctor’s bills and specialists fees. GAP cover essentially covers the difference between the actual medical expenses and what the medical aid pays out. However, illness insurance plays a completely different role, he says.

It aims to protect you against the effects of a severe illness. The research that we’ve done on people with these illnesses whether big or small has all of these unexpected costs that they never anticipated – and that’s what illness insurance is there to cover. John Kotze, Product Management Head of Retail Protection Solutions, Old Mutual Limited

