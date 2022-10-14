A twist in Krugersdorp gang rape case and a call for castration of pit bulls
JOHANNESBURG - There has been a twist in the Krugersdorp gang rape that took place in July this year, this as a former cop is now linked to the case with stolen items from the victims found in her possession.
EWN Reporter Veronica Makhoali has the details on this developing story.
We also get an update on the state of negotiation talks in the ongoing Transet strike, with Riefdah Ajam assisting us with unpacking this developing story.
Meanwhile, Transnet big wigs Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and others appeared in court, and the case was postponed to later this year. Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks was in court and has the detailed report.
The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation has called for the castration and sterilisation of pit bulls saying they cannot be kept as pets. Sizwe Kupelo joined the team for a chat on this plea.
And in weather news, there are severe thunderstorms, flash flooding warnings expected in one part of SA as we get into the weekend, and fire danger in several others. Elizabeth Viljoen is with the SA Weather Service.
In water restriction news, Puleng Mopeli - Joburg Water spokesperson has an update as Rand Water overnight flows reduction has impacted Johannesburg water’s commando system.
Per usual, Fridays are for spreading good news with Brent Lindeque on The Midday Report Express. Lindeque is the founder of Good Things Guy.
More from Local
Eskom to suspend load shedding at midnight
The power utility cited a low electricity demand for the weekend.Read More
WATCH: Baby puke-kisses mom
A video has gone viral of a mother swallowing puke trying to kiss her toddler.Read More
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party
A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party.Read More
What constitutes intellectual property infringement?
"Using anybody’s property whether intellectual or physical without their permission is physical trespassing in copyright infringement," says Dalro's Lazarus Serobe.Read More
Transnet strike directly impacting production and in turn, revenue, says AgriSA
Operations at key ports in KwaZulu-Natal's harbours have been disrupted due to the continued strike.Read More
Is the tobacco bill over-regulation or public good?
Clement Manyathela speaks with the Health Department's Dr Lynn Moeng-Mahlangu, Asanda Gcoyi, the chief executive of Vapour Products Association of South Africa and Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, the chair of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association.Read More
'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis'
Business can't be kept quiet anymore, says the South African Association of Freight Forwarders' Juanita Maree. 'We need reform, and quickly.'Read More
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.Read More
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances
Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap or taps have been left open.Read More