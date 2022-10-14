Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:15
Kwasi Kwarteng will be the second shortest serving finance minister after Des, in history
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Stopford - Head of Multi Asset Income at NinetyOne
Today at 18:16
The Money Show Explainer: How can Britain help South Africa facilitate its Just Energy Transition?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Ayo - President of the British Chamber of Business in Southern Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - A look at the business of African Fashion through a book titled, "Africa in Fashion : Luxury, Craft and Textile Heritage"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ken Kweku Nimo - Author and Fashion Business Consultant
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million

14 October 2022 11:41 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million).

The ball used in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and England is up for auction and anticipated to fetch between about R50 million (US$2.7 million) and R60 million ($3.3 million).

© boggy22/123rf.com
© boggy22/123rf.com

RELATED: Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor

The expectation is not unrealistic.

Earlier this year, Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million), making it the most expensive item of sports memorabilia ever.

The ball is owned by Ali Bin Nasser, the referee who oversaw the match.

Maradona passed away without a will in 2020, sparking an epic inheritance dispute.

His lawyers claimed he was worth R1.5 million while his family estimated his wealth at R3 billion.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million




