Kwasi Kwarteng will be the second shortest serving finance minister after Des, in history
John Stopford - Head of Multi Asset Income at NinetyOne
The Money Show Explainer: How can Britain help South Africa facilitate its Just Energy Transition?
Leon Ayo - President of the British Chamber of Business in Southern Africa
Market Commentary
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
ZOOM Friday File - A look at the business of African Fashion through a book titled, "Africa in Fashion : Luxury, Craft and Textile Heritage"
Ken Kweku Nimo - Author and Fashion Business Consultant
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids

14 October 2022 12:58 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
India
Gambia
Cough syrup
The Africa Report
Lester Kiewit
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Good morning Cape Town
Maiden Pharmaceuticals

It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.

Lester Kiewit interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 1:22).

The Indian government has ordered a cough syrup maker to stop production after its medicine killed 70 Gambian children.

Authorities in New Delhi found that Maiden Pharmaceuticals broke several safety regulations in making the syrup and flouted regulations when testing it.

The World Health Organization issued a worldwide warning over the company’s cough syrups.

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com
© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

RELATED: China forgives debt of 17 African countries

Are there other African countries that have Maiden cough syrup? …

Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

RELATED: Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique

There are obviously going to be lawsuits…

Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

Kiewit interviewed Cornish – scroll up to listen (skip to 1:22).


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids




