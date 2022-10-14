Zikhona Sodlaka on rejection in the industry - 'It's personal for a long time'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:15
Kwasi Kwarteng will be the second shortest serving finance minister after Des, in history
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Stopford - Head of Multi Asset Income at NinetyOne
Today at 18:16
The Money Show Explainer: How can Britain help South Africa facilitate its Just Energy Transition?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Ayo - President of the British Chamber of Business in Southern Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - A look at the business of African Fashion through a book titled, "Africa in Fashion : Luxury, Craft and Textile Heritage"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ken Kweku Nimo - Author and Fashion Business Consultant
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom to suspend load shedding at midnight The power utility cited a low electricity demand for the weekend. 14 October 2022 2:28 PM
A twist in Krugersdorp gang rape case and a call for castration of pit bulls This Friday episode of the Midday Report Express ended on a high note with Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy, but not be... 14 October 2022 12:20 PM
WATCH: Baby puke-kisses mom A video has gone viral of a mother swallowing puke trying to kiss her toddler. 14 October 2022 10:36 AM
View all Local
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020. 13 October 2022 7:12 PM
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is... 13 October 2022 12:11 PM
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country? Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent... 12 October 2022 5:16 PM
View all Politics
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
What it's really like to run a thriving nightclub or lifestyle lounge Clubs and lifestyle lounges are one of the most popular ways South Africans unwind. 14 October 2022 11:43 AM
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
View all Business
Zikhona Sodlaka on rejection in the industry - 'It's personal for a long time' Zikhona Sodlaka is a South African actress popularly known for amongst others, her role as Mandisa in Showmax's 'The Wife' and as... 14 October 2022 3:04 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Joburg City Guide: Five romantic date ideas to do this weekend Here are five ways to celebrate all the love in your life this weekend. 14 October 2022 10:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar. 13 October 2022 5:40 PM
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia. 12 October 2022 8:14 AM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
View all World
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a... 13 October 2022 1:08 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
View all Africa
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Zikhona Sodlaka on rejection in the industry - 'It's personal for a long time'

14 October 2022 3:04 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Zikhona Sodlaka
Entertainment industry
The wife
Blood Psalms
Adution rejection
Overcoming failure

Zikhona Sodlaka is a South African actress popularly known for amongst others, her role as Mandisa in Showmax's 'The Wife' and as Janet Nkosana in Netflix's 'Blood and Water'.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to South African actress, Zikhona Sodlaka, about how a failed audition made her realise that not everything is going to be about her.

The actress recently gave birth and has a thriving career with her recent role as Sithenjwa in Showmax's Blood Psalms having much of the country glued to their screens every Wednesday.

Though she's booked and busy now, there was a time when things weren't always this way.

Sodlaka recalls her first major rejection as an actress after she went to go audition for an ad when she was 19-years-old.

The actress had just scored a major gig which made her think her place in the South African entertainment industry was, as a result, cemented.

One of the first auditions I did, it was a casting for an ad, and I walked in there and I just was like, 'I'm here for this casting. Oh, you don't know who I am? I just debuted like two months ago! The biggest show in South Africa! I'm here for this advert', and these people couldn't care less... and I didn't get it, of course.

Zikhona Sodlaka, actress

[I wasn't disappointed] because I knew for a fact that I'm going to get it, it was because I thought I will, then, get everything because I got one. I just debuted. Surely, I'd get everything that I need after that? And then I was like, 'oh, there's a method to this madness?'

Zikhona Sodlaka, actress

This led to Sodlaka becoming frustrated during dry spells without work, feeling like the rejection was a personal blow because, as an actress, she is the rejected product and not, for example, a faulty computer.

It's very frustrating to not get work. I will not play it down... It's very frustrating because you just don't get it but it's so much pain for us because we work with self. There's nothing you're selling...You are the actual product... They're rejecting Zikhona Sodlaka... It's you so it's very personal for a very long time.

Zikhona Sodlaka, actress

However, this didn't deter her incessantly optimistic outlook on life and the rejection made her quickly realise that it's not always going to be about her - and that's totally fine.

The punchline is that you're not going to get the part all the time. Life is not always about you. You are a part of life but it's not always going to be about you.

Zikhona Sodlaka, actress

You have to realise that, 'okay, there's the work that I do and then there's me'. I cannot be making it a thing about me, about how I'm the worst person under the sun because I don't get the work that I think I should be getting, at the time.

Zikhona Sodlaka, actress

Scroll up for the full interview.




14 October 2022 3:04 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Zikhona Sodlaka
Entertainment industry
The wife
Blood Psalms
Adution rejection
Overcoming failure

More from Lifestyle

'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability

14 October 2022 1:58 PM

With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturbing releases in recent memory, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Sky Dining South Africa/Facebook.

Joburg City Guide: Five romantic date ideas to do this weekend

14 October 2022 10:08 AM

Here are five ways to celebrate all the love in your life this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© coffeemate/123rf.com

Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances

13 October 2022 1:58 PM

Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap or taps have been left open.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

'There's a huge appetite for luxury in SA, a culture of peacocking'

13 October 2022 1:54 PM

No matter what happens in the global economy the rich keep shelling out for luxury goods - and it's no different in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Loyiso Gola. Picture: Loyiso Gola/Facebook

Loyiso Gola on comedy culture in SA: People don't just go watch standup

13 October 2022 1:09 PM

Loyiso Gola is an award-wining South African comedian whose been entertaining the country for over two decades.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?

13 October 2022 12:53 PM

Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A patient has an eye test at the Cape Care Container facility. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

How lack of access to eye healthcare hinders visual impairment prevention

13 October 2022 12:08 PM

Amidst Eyecare Awareness Month, 13 October marks World Sight Day which seeks to bring awareness to the early detection and prevention of visual impairment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© velivinki/123rf.com

Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon

12 October 2022 2:03 PM

South Africa’s leading private school company has an innovative new option that will please sleepy students and their parents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!)

12 October 2022 11:37 AM

Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mzansi Icons'. Picture: facebook.com/Mzansimagic

'Mzansi Icons' gives SA's legends their flowers while they're still here

12 October 2022 9:04 AM

From the world of sports to business to entertainment, Maps Maponyane is here to present the country's biggest icons with their flowers in 'Mzansi Icons'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Is the tobacco bill over-regulation or public good?

Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

Politics

'SA's Constitution is extraordinary but doesn't unite citizens'

Local

EWN Highlights

Popcru concerned about police safety after killing of 2 Gauteng cops

14 October 2022 5:02 PM

Eskom to suspend load shedding at midnight

14 October 2022 4:28 PM

Eskom signs lease agreements with 4 IPPs set to contribute 2,000 MW to grid

14 October 2022 4:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA