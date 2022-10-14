Zikhona Sodlaka on rejection in the industry - 'It's personal for a long time'





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to South African actress, Zikhona Sodlaka, about how a failed audition made her realise that not everything is going to be about her.

The actress recently gave birth and has a thriving career with her recent role as Sithenjwa in Showmax's Blood Psalms having much of the country glued to their screens every Wednesday.

Though she's booked and busy now, there was a time when things weren't always this way.

Sodlaka recalls her first major rejection as an actress after she went to go audition for an ad when she was 19-years-old.

The actress had just scored a major gig which made her think her place in the South African entertainment industry was, as a result, cemented.

One of the first auditions I did, it was a casting for an ad, and I walked in there and I just was like, 'I'm here for this casting. Oh, you don't know who I am? I just debuted like two months ago! The biggest show in South Africa! I'm here for this advert', and these people couldn't care less... and I didn't get it, of course. Zikhona Sodlaka, actress

[I wasn't disappointed] because I knew for a fact that I'm going to get it, it was because I thought I will, then, get everything because I got one. I just debuted. Surely, I'd get everything that I need after that? And then I was like, 'oh, there's a method to this madness?' Zikhona Sodlaka, actress

This led to Sodlaka becoming frustrated during dry spells without work, feeling like the rejection was a personal blow because, as an actress, she is the rejected product and not, for example, a faulty computer.

It's very frustrating to not get work. I will not play it down... It's very frustrating because you just don't get it but it's so much pain for us because we work with self. There's nothing you're selling...You are the actual product... They're rejecting Zikhona Sodlaka... It's you so it's very personal for a very long time. Zikhona Sodlaka, actress

However, this didn't deter her incessantly optimistic outlook on life and the rejection made her quickly realise that it's not always going to be about her - and that's totally fine.

The punchline is that you're not going to get the part all the time. Life is not always about you. You are a part of life but it's not always going to be about you. Zikhona Sodlaka, actress

You have to realise that, 'okay, there's the work that I do and then there's me'. I cannot be making it a thing about me, about how I'm the worst person under the sun because I don't get the work that I think I should be getting, at the time. Zikhona Sodlaka, actress

Scroll up for the full interview.